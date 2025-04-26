Draft Pick Wasn’t Available When Browns Called

The Cleveland Browns wasted no time making their mark in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

With two early picks in their pocket, they snagged UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger at No. 33 overall before quickly adding Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins at No. 36.

For Judkins, it was a dream moment that he almost missed entirely.

When the Cleveland Browns called to deliver the life-changing news, Judkins wasn’t even in the room to receive it.

His mother, Teva, had to step in and answer the call while her son rushed back.

“Quinshon Judkins wasn’t in the room, so his mom had to answer the phone when the #Browns called to draft him! 😂😂” Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz shared the priceless moment on video.

Quinshon Judkins wasn’t in the room, so his mom had to answer the phone when the #Browns called to draft him! 😂😂 https://t.co/WzKTNEiYps pic.twitter.com/qwRE6f3oaM — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 26, 2025

But why would a draft prospect step away during such a crucial moment? During a Friday conference call with reporters, Judkins cleared up the mystery.

Unlike what some might expect, he hadn’t stepped away due to nerves or to avoid an unknown caller.

“Yeah, I went to go get a drink,” Judkins explained to reporters, “I went to go get a cup of lemonade and I came back and my mom was like, ‘Oh s***, like they’re on the phone.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ So I grabbed the phone and then they were there on the phone and I was just so excited and so thrilled to be a Brown.”

The story initially took a different turn on ESPN’s broadcast, where Mike Greenberg reported that Judkins had merely stepped away to use the bathroom.

The former Buckeye later set the record straight, confirming that his momentary absence was all about satisfying a craving for lemonade.

NEXT:

Deion Sanders Takes Jab At Browns QB