Analyst Shares Surprising Statistic About Kevin Stefanski’s Longevity

The Cleveland Browns recently announced an extension for the team’s GM Andrew Berry and their head coach Kevin Stefanski.

While most franchises would not view this as a big deal, this is Cleveland’s first time since its rebirth in 1999 that the organization has extended a head coach’s contract beyond its original terms.

Now entering his fifth year, Stefanski also ranks among the top-10 tenured head coaches in the league.

Analyst Sean Fitzgerald posted on Twitter that Stefanski surprisingly ranks as the 10th longest-tenured head coach in the NFL with their current team.

Although Stefanski ranks in the top 10, the Browns head coach is last in the AFC North as he trails Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin (No. 1), Baltimore’s John Harbaugh (No. 2), and Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor (No. 8).

Stefanski is just six days removed from being the ninth most-tenured head coach in the NFL as Dallas signed Mike McCarthy a week before Cleveland named their head coach.

After Kansas City’s Andy Reid (No. 3), Buffalo’s Sean McDermott ranks fourth while Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVey ranks fifth with both coaches joining their respective teams before the 2017 regular season.

Stefanski is one of the most accomplished coaches during the past four years, having won two Coach of the Year awards for his ability to turn around the Browns from a perennial loser into a playoff contender.

During his first season in Cleveland, Stefanski guided a team that snapped a near two-decades-long playoff drought as the Browns made and won a playoff contest for the first time this century.

