Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Drew Bledsoe Shares Honest Take On Shedeur Sanders

Yagya Bhargava
By
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

NFL fans and analysts weren’t the only ones surprised by Shedeur Sanders’ late selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe joined those puzzled by how far the talented Colorado product fell.

When the Cleveland Browns finally selected Sanders, many questioned how a quarterback with his skills could slide to that position.

Bledsoe, however, looks beyond the draft day shock.

Speaking on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” he emphasized that Sanders’ draft position matters less than his determination and toughness, which will ultimately shape his NFL career.

“I thought he was first round talent. I don’t know the guy, it’s still a mystery to me why he fell as far as he did. But when I watch him, he’s accurate. He throws with anticipation. The ones that are successful, you can almost see the future, right? You have to be able to anticipate, you have to throw guys open. If you wait to see a guy open, especially if you rise to NFL level, then you’re behind and you’re just not going to be successful. Shedeur seems to be able to anticipate well. I liked watching him in college.”

What struck Bledsoe most wasn’t just Sanders’ field vision but his resilience.

Despite playing behind an unreliable offensive line at Colorado and absorbing constant hits, Sanders continued making throws and fighting through adversity.

That resilience represents a quality Bledsoe believes cannot be taught. Rather than being impressed by inflated statistics from well supported programs, Bledsoe values toughness, instincts, and performance under pressure.

In Sanders’ case, Bledsoe sees all the necessary tools for success, whether immediate or developing over time.

For Colorado Buffaloes supporters, Bledsoe’s assessment offers more than mere encouragement.

It validates what made Sanders a standout performer in Boulder and suggests why his talents might translate effectively to NFL Sundays.

