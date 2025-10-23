Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, October 23, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Early Returns On Recent Browns Trade Are Promising

Early Returns On Recent Browns Trade Are Promising

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Early Returns On Recent Browns Trade Are Promising
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns turned some heads when they swapped cornerback Greg Newsome II for Tyson Campbell.

It’s not that Campbell isn’t a good player, but the Jacksonville Jaguars’ scheme did not play to his strengths.

He was used more in zone coverage, and his strength is in man coverage.

This is exactly the type of strength that Jim Schwartz needs for his defense.

Although Newsome was always expected to be moved, the timing was odd, as the NFL trade deadline was still weeks away.

A graphic shared by Mac Blank reveals that the Browns currently look like they may have gotten the better end of this deal.

The graphic measures yards allowed per coverage snap vs passer rating allowed when targeted for cornerbacks with a minimum of 150 coverage snaps this season.

Newsome is allowing about 1.5 yards per coverage snap and over a 100+rating when he’s targeted.

Campbell is allowing about 1.2 yards per coverage snap and just under a 100+ rating when targeted.

“The Browns trading Newsome away for Tyson Campbell is looking better by the week,” Blank wrote on X.

Of course, Newsome isn’t a bad player, and Campbell isn’t going to record a pick-six every week.

Not only are the early results of the transaction encouraging for Cleveland, but the long-term outlook fits as well.

Campbell is likely going to cost the Browns less in salary than Newsome would have as a pending free agent and is already under contract for years to come.

Newsome was off to an impressive start to the season, but that may not be sustainable over time.

He’s playing for a new contract, and while he has the potential of having a big game now and then, he has also struggled with inconsistency during his career.

NEXT:  Browns Being Connected To Trade With Raiders
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation