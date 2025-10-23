Early Returns On Recent Browns Trade Are Promising

The Cleveland Browns turned some heads when they swapped cornerback Greg Newsome II for Tyson Campbell.

It’s not that Campbell isn’t a good player, but the Jacksonville Jaguars’ scheme did not play to his strengths.

He was used more in zone coverage, and his strength is in man coverage.

This is exactly the type of strength that Jim Schwartz needs for his defense.

Although Newsome was always expected to be moved, the timing was odd, as the NFL trade deadline was still weeks away.

A graphic shared by Mac Blank reveals that the Browns currently look like they may have gotten the better end of this deal.

The graphic measures yards allowed per coverage snap vs passer rating allowed when targeted for cornerbacks with a minimum of 150 coverage snaps this season.

Newsome is allowing about 1.5 yards per coverage snap and over a 100+rating when he’s targeted.

Campbell is allowing about 1.2 yards per coverage snap and just under a 100+ rating when targeted.

“The Browns trading Newsome away for Tyson Campbell is looking better by the week,” Blank wrote on X.

The #Browns trading Newsome away for Tyson Campbell is looking better by the week https://t.co/8LzRC54JbF pic.twitter.com/vV29xRwYm4 — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) October 22, 2025

Of course, Newsome isn’t a bad player, and Campbell isn’t going to record a pick-six every week.

Not only are the early results of the transaction encouraging for Cleveland, but the long-term outlook fits as well.

Campbell is likely going to cost the Browns less in salary than Newsome would have as a pending free agent and is already under contract for years to come.

Newsome was off to an impressive start to the season, but that may not be sustainable over time.

He’s playing for a new contract, and while he has the potential of having a big game now and then, he has also struggled with inconsistency during his career.

