Elijah Moore Sends 2-Word Message After Returning To Special Place

The Cleveland Browns survived a major scare last season.

WR Elijah Moore suffered a gruesome concussion that sent him to the hospital, and some even thought he might not be able to come back.

Moore eventually worked his way back to the field and was out of danger, but it may have put things in perspective for him.

Now, with the season in the books, he was back at his alma mater to show his support for Ole Miss football during their spring game, and he took to Twitter to express how much he missed campus.

“Missed y’all,” he tweeted, quoting a tweet from Ole Miss welcoming him back.

It’s crazy to see how a player’s life and career could all change in the blink of an eye, and that’s why players should never take the game for granted.

Moore is now going to be back and look to play his part on a potential Super Bowl team.

The Browns added Jerry Jeudy to give Amari Cooper some much-needed help in the WR room, but there should still be plenty of touches available for the speedster, assuming he’s able to stay healthy.

This team is looking to build from last season’s momentum, and a lot of that had to do with the locker room’s resiliency and determination to put the team first and foremost ahead of all personal agendas.

If they take the upcoming campaign with the same approach and, more importantly, if they manage to stay healthy, they should be able to make a deeper postseason run.

Hopefully, with Moore as a key contributor.

