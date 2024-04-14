Deshaun Watson Makes His Thoughts Clear About New Coaches

The Cleveland Browns shook things up after their season-ending loss to the Houston Texans.

Former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, among others, lost their job as Kevin Stefanski looked to go in a different direction.

Ken Dorsey and new running backs coach Duce Staley were the most prominent arrivals on the offensive side of the field, and it seems like Deshaun Watson is quite excited about getting to work with them.

Recently, the Clemson product talked about how he was looking forward to getting to work, and this could be a make-or-break season for him in Berea, via Sports 4 CLE.

Dorsey has a long track record of success with guys like Cam Newton and Josh Allen.

He’s been there and done that as a former NFL quarterback himself, and he might be just what Watson needs to turn back the clock and look like the player he was during his days with the Texans again.

Dorsey is great at developing quarterbacks and game-planning for them, and Stefanski’s play-calling skills could make this a dominant offensive combination.

The Browns desperately need this to work, as they gave up too much to get Watson when he was in the midst of legal turmoil, and he hasn’t exactly delivered for them despite getting a fully-guaranteed contract worth $230 million.

Watson has shown glimpses of greatness but he’s only been able to play 12 games for the Browns, and the fans’ patience is running out after two seasons, so there will be no more margin for error.

