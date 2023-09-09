Browns Nation

Elijah Moore Talks About The Importance Of Having A Fast Start

By

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is upon us and the Cleveland Browns want to get off to a good start.

Winning the first game of the season means all the hype and promise of the preseason is realized.

And losing means panic throughout the fan base during a week of “it’s only one game” excuses.

But a good start means more than one game, and as Elijah Moore told reporters this week, “it’s everything.”

Moore talks about how a good start provides momentum for the rest of the season.

And he says it will go a long way in getting the Browns where they want to be, presumably Super Bowl XVIII.

As Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Gazette points out, the Browns face 3 division opponents in the first 4 weeks.

Getting off to a good start might put Cleveland in a good position to contend for an AFC North title.

 

Trending The Wrong Way 

Cleveland has been trending the wrong way since Kevin Stefanski took over as head coach.

Their 4-1 start in 2020 propelled them to a surprising playoff appearance.

They followed that up with a 3-1 start that quickly became 3-3 in a disappointing Covid season.

And last year’s 2-2 start turned into a 2-5 record that left them treading water the rest of the year.

Moore and his teammate would do well not to overlook the 4th team they face in the first four weeks.

Tennessee is considered by many a good bet for an AFC Wild Card spot this season.

And a Browns victory could determine the Browns’ playoff fate as much as the division games.

But it all starts with the 100th Battle of Ohio on Sunday.

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

