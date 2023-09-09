Browns Nation

Browns Safety Says Team Will Play With "Chip On Their Shoulder"

Browns Safety Says Team Will Play With “Chip On Their Shoulder”

By

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

No NFL team should need extra motivation to play on Sunday.

Beating a division opponent, in-state rival, and the highest-paid quarterback is plenty for the Cleveland Browns.

But it can never hurt to find reasons to play with a little more attitude than normal.

And, appearing on 92.3 The Fan Radio, Grant Delpit warned the NFL the Browns have “a chip on their shoulder.”

Delpit told the afternoon crew the Browns are ready for the Bengals and every team after that.

“We’re going to out there and take care of business. We’re ready to go,” said the 4th-year safety.

Cincinnati is favored by 3.5 points despite playing on the Browns’ turf.

And many pundits believe the Bengals are far more likely than the Browns to reach the playoffs.

 

Where Does The Chip Come From?

Predictions about the Cleveland Browns range from promising to downright disrespectful.

Few analysts predict a division title or playoff run for the team.

Even some who have the Browns with a winning record see them finishing in third or even 4th place.

Is that enough to put a chip on the Browns’ and Delpit’s shoulders?

Or Maybe Delpit is talking more about how their new wide-open defense will correct some perceptions.

Delpit is among the players who never seemed to find his place in Joe Woods’ system.

And it is hoped that some of Andrew Berry’s draft picks finally emerge as the stars he envisioned under Jim Schwartz.

Whatever the source of Delpit’s chip, beating the Bengals on Sunday would be a good start.

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

No more pages to load