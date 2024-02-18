Eric Metcalf Has Strong Defense For Browns Star Defender

The Cleveland Browns had the best defensive player in the game last season, and it wasn’t even close.

Nonetheless, some people continue to talk about how Myles Garrett shouldn’t have won Defensive Player of the Year because he didn’t have the best stats.

That’s why Browns great Eric Metcalf made sure to set the record straight.

Talking on Bally Sports Cleveland, the former offensive star pointed out the fact that Garrett’s situation wasn’t as favorable as other players (via Bally Sports Cleveland on Twitter).

Situations make a difference, and having better numbers doesn't always mean you're the better player.@EricMetcalf21 agrees that @Flash_Garrett was the right choice for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. 🏈 @BleavNetwork | @loebsleads pic.twitter.com/Nc16TfbrJc — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) February 18, 2024

For starters, he was always lined up against the left tackle, which is obviously the best tackle on the opposing team.

On top of that, he was often double-teamed, yet he was still able to make an impact on the best defense in the game.

Watching stats only tell a side of the story; it’s not an accurate way to measure a player’s impact.

Not to take a shot at T.J. Watt, but most of his sacks came with a clean look at the opposing quarterback, whereas Garrett had to shake off multiple defenders to even get a chance to get close to the passer.

Garrett was an unstoppable force, and he anchored a defense that allowed a team with four different quarterbacks to make the playoffs, and that should also mean something.

The only good thing about all this talk is that Garrett should be more than motivated to keep his foot on the gas and be even better and more dominant next season to silence the doubters once and for all.