Browns Nation

Friday, March 21, 2025
Former Player Reveals Why Browns Should Draft Travis Hunter

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 overall pick leading into the 2025 NFL Draft, a position that most teams would love to be in.

Having a pick this early means that your team struggled in the prior year, but with the possibility of adding a strong prospect that could be the face of your team for the foreseeable future, this is an intriguing position.

The Browns have been rumored to take a quarterback with this pick given their team need at the position, but they could be in the market for an edge rusher like Abdul Carter, or a dual-threat player in Travis Hunter.

Former Browns player Ross Tucker discussed this in a recent segment of the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” making his case that the team should go for Hunter.

“He’s like a unicorn out there,” Tucker said, adding, “It’s really hard to argue with the value Hunter would provide with, let’s say a position and a half.”

Hunter doesn’t have a declared position at this point, and he could play a combination of wide receiver and cornerback depending on what team he goes to.

A team like the Browns that has holes at both positions could certainly utilize that skillset, taking advantage of his athleticism and speed.

There have been few players in NFL history that have been able to effectively play offense and defense given the toll the game takes on their bodies, but Hunter could make a real name for himself if he does this successfully.

With the Browns needing all the help they can get on both sides of the ball, Hunter presents an intriguing upside, so it will be interesting to see what direction the team ends up going in the draft.

NEXT:  Browns Being Linked To Intriguing Young QB
Browns Nation