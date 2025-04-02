Browns Nation

Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Robert Griffin III Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts About Deshaun Watson Trade

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Robert Griffin III Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts About Deshaun Watson Trade
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans were torn when the team made a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson.

On one hand, Watson was an MVP candidate at one point during his career, and if he was able to get back to that place, fans knew he could be a great addition for the organization.

On the other hand, there was a concern that it would take some time for Watson to shake the rust off, as he hadn’t played in more than a year due to his off-field issues and injuries.

To this point, it seems that the fan concerns were valid, as Watson has yet to make a real impact on this team.

His injuries have prevented him from staying on the field long enough to establish connections and chemistry with his teammates, and there’s a chance he never plays another snap for the organization.

With that in mind, Robert Griffin III called this the “worst trade in NFL history” in a recent post on X, boldly telling the organization that they made a massive mistake.

“The Deshaun Watson trade is the WORST TRADE in NFL history, but we all knew that already. Jimmy and Dee Haslam admitting it is the first step towards recovery for the Cleveland Browns organization and their fans on their journey to find their franchise quarterback,” Griffin posted.

Griffin did give owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam props for admitting this, however, saying that the fanbase can start to learn from this decision and give the team support as they look for someone else under center.

Watson has only started 19 games for the Browns, and if he isn’t able to take the field again due to injuries, the team will have paid him the equivalent of $12.1 million per start, which is a great payday for Watson but a poor return on investment for the organization.

Browns Nation