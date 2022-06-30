Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / ESPN Analyst Shuts Down A Baker Mayfield Return

ESPN Analyst Shuts Down A Baker Mayfield Return

By

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns‘ quarterback situation is still uncertain.

The hearing for a potential Deshaun Watson suspension has gone to a third day as the NFL and Watson’s camp continue to build their cases.

The league is hoping for an indefinite suspension, causing Watson to miss the entire 2022 season.

Meanwhile, Watson, through the NFL Players Association and Jeffrey Kessler, is hoping to reduce the suspension to as low as zero games.

If Watson gets suspended, the Browns will likely turn to Jacoby Brissett as their starter.

However, Baker Mayfield is still under contract with the team after the team picked up his fifth-year option.

He was poised to remain as the team’s starter until the Browns were able to trade for Watson and give him a five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed contract.

Therefore, they could still have Mayfield filling in for Watson in the upcoming season.

However, ESPN analyst Sam Acho doesn’t see that happening.

Acho said in his recent appearance on Get Up, “Never say never? I’m going to break that rule. I’m going to say never. Baker Mayfield will NOT be a Cleveland Brown [next season]!”

He makes a valid point: why play for the Browns now if they essentially wanted him out after getting Watson?

Yes, the Browns will pay him to play but both sides are emotionally apart.

But Mayfield said that he could consider coming back if the Browns reached out and made amends.

It’s hard to see that coming from a team that discarded him at once when a better option came.

 

Mayfield To The Seattle Seahawks Is Still A Possibility

The best scenario for Mayfield is a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

There, he gets to compete with Geno Smith and Drew Lock for the starting role.

Mayfield will also have talented players to work with like Rashaad Penny, DK Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett.

More importantly, he gets a fresh start after a sudden end to his tenure in Cleveland.

The Browns should stick to their word and trade Mayfield to Seattle.

If Brissett will be their starter, then they have to face that consequence until Watson is cleared to play.

Recent News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns takes off his helmet as he warms up during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
Fans React To Day 3 Of Deshaun Watson Hearing
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (6/30/22)
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Browns Fan Notes A Key Player That Must Improve In 2022

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fans React To Day 3 Of Deshaun Watson Hearing

No more pages to load