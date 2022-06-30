ESPN Analyst Shuts Down A Baker Mayfield Return

The Cleveland Browns‘ quarterback situation is still uncertain.

The hearing for a potential Deshaun Watson suspension has gone to a third day as the NFL and Watson’s camp continue to build their cases.

The league is hoping for an indefinite suspension, causing Watson to miss the entire 2022 season.

Meanwhile, Watson, through the NFL Players Association and Jeffrey Kessler, is hoping to reduce the suspension to as low as zero games.

If Watson gets suspended, the Browns will likely turn to Jacoby Brissett as their starter.

However, Baker Mayfield is still under contract with the team after the team picked up his fifth-year option.

He was poised to remain as the team’s starter until the Browns were able to trade for Watson and give him a five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed contract.

Therefore, they could still have Mayfield filling in for Watson in the upcoming season.

However, ESPN analyst Sam Acho doesn’t see that happening.

Acho said in his recent appearance on Get Up, “Never say never? I’m going to break that rule. I’m going to say never. Baker Mayfield will NOT be a Cleveland Brown [next season]!”

He makes a valid point: why play for the Browns now if they essentially wanted him out after getting Watson?

Yes, the Browns will pay him to play but both sides are emotionally apart.

But Mayfield said that he could consider coming back if the Browns reached out and made amends.

It’s hard to see that coming from a team that discarded him at once when a better option came.

Mayfield To The Seattle Seahawks Is Still A Possibility

The best scenario for Mayfield is a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

There, he gets to compete with Geno Smith and Drew Lock for the starting role.

Mayfield will also have talented players to work with like Rashaad Penny, DK Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett.

More importantly, he gets a fresh start after a sudden end to his tenure in Cleveland.

The Browns should stick to their word and trade Mayfield to Seattle.

If Brissett will be their starter, then they have to face that consequence until Watson is cleared to play.