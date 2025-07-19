ESPN Insider Predicts Browns QB Shuffle In 2025

The Cleveland Browns face another season of quarterback uncertainty, with Deshaun Watson sidelined for potentially the entire 2025 campaign after re-tearing his Achilles.

The injury leaves the Browns with four active signal callers competing for the starting role: veteran Joe Flacco, newly acquired Kenny Pickett, third-round selection Dillon Gabriel, and fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders.

While Flacco reportedly holds an early edge in the competition, ESPN’s Dan Graziano is already making a bold prediction about how the season will unfold.

Prediction: At least three of the Browns’ current quarterbacks will start games for them this season

“With two first-rounders in a draft that’s expected to be better at QB than this year’s, the Browns will need to go into next offseason with some certainty about who they already have on the roster. Even if Flacco or Pickett opens the season as the starter, Cleveland needs to find out what it has in third-round pick Gabriel or fifth-round pick Sanders. It seems like an absolute slam-dunk that at least three quarterbacks will start games for the Browns this season,” Graziano said.

The Browns have started three or more quarterbacks in four of the last six seasons, establishing a pattern of instability at the position.

Current circumstances suggest Graziano’s forecast could prove accurate.

Flacco enters the season at 40 years old, while Pickett has struggled during spring workouts, creating opportunities for the younger prospects.

Gabriel has impressed coaches with his deep-ball accuracy and calm demeanor, drawing comparisons to former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Sanders, despite a shaky pre-draft process, has shown flashes of elite arm talent and composure during camp.

Cleveland holds two first-round picks in 2026 after their trade with Jacksonville, who moved up to select Travis Hunter.

That draft flexibility suggests the organization is carefully assessing its current quarterback options with an eye toward next year’s deeper class.

