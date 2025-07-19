Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Mt Rushmore Answer Leaves Fans Confused

Shedeur Sanders found himself at the center of social media buzz this week, though not for his on-field performance.

The Cleveland Browns’ rookie quarterback appeared on “The Rush Podcast” alongside Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, where a particular segment quickly gained traction online.

During the interview, Sanders was tasked with naming his Mount Rushmore of NFL quarterback and wide receiver duos.

His selections started predictably enough with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, despite acknowledging Gronk’s tight end position, followed by Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

“Chris Olave and Derek Carr. Then, whoever is going to be the quarterback for D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens, whoever that is,” Sanders said.

Shedeur Sanders’ Mount Rushmore of QB/Receiver duos: 1) Brady + Gronk

2) Rodgers + Adams

3) Derek Carr + Chris Olave (@fullsendpodcast)

pic.twitter.com/ZvmnIWkbKQ — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 16, 2025

Crosby’s immediate reaction reflected what many viewers were thinking. “That’s a curveball. I wasn’t expecting that,” he responded.

Many fans had a confused reaction.

“So he’s not very familiar with the NFL, huh?” one fan wrote. “Carr and Olave? What did they have like 1500 yards together? In TWO YEARS,” another fan said. “Love Olave’s talent, but Carr & Olave on a Mount Rushmore feels a little premature. Let them build a legacy first,” another fan commented.

The surprise was understandable considering Carr and Olave played just two seasons together and neither earned Pro Bowl recognition during their partnership.

The choice became more eyebrow-raising when considering the legendary duos Sanders overlooked.

Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, widely regarded as the greatest quarterback-receiver combination in NFL history, didn’t make his list.

Neither did Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, nor Terry Bradshaw and Lynn Swann.

Perhaps most notably absent was Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin, a pairing his father Deion Sanders played alongside during the dominant Cowboys teams of the 1990s.

Whether this was an intentional omission or simply a product of Sanders being born in 2002 remains unclear.

Sanders may have been having fun with his choices, but the internet certainly took notice of his unconventional selections.

