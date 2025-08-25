ESPN Makes Big Prediction About Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns have arguably the best defensive player in football.

Regardless of how the team fares, Myles Garrett is among the most disruptive defensive linemen in the game.

That’s why experts from ESPN are forecasting him to be the third-best player in the NFL this season.

They have Garrett behind only superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in their top 100.

“Garrett’s 2024 season was arguably just as impressive as his Defensive Player of the Year campaign in 2023. He matched his sack total (14) and recorded a career-best pressure rate (14.3%), despite being the most double-teamed edge rusher in the NFL. Garrett winning another DPOY trophy might not be farfetched, as he has new running mates on the defensive line — like No. 5 pick Mason Graham — who might take some attention off him,” Daniel Oyefusi wrote.

Garrett was rewarded with a huge contract extension this offseason.

The way he handled the situation rubbed some fans the wrong way, and he’s also been under fire for skipping voluntary OTAs and getting another speeding ticket.

Even so, there’s no denying that he’s one of the best pass rushers in the game.

The Browns will now pair him with a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate in Graham, creating one of the league’s best DL duos, at least on paper.

Having Graham in the mix will force opponents to pick their poison, as they won’t be able to double-team both of them.

The Browns’ defense is projected to bounce back after a disappointing campaign.

While Garrett should have plenty of help, his physicality is the main reason the unit could dominate again.

Hopefully, that will also translate into a better season overall, as the Browns likely will go only as far as their defense can take them.

