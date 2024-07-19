ESPN Ranks Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Among Top-10 Linebackers

With training camp less than a week away, analysts across the NFL annually begin ranking their best players at each position.

ESPN, however, does their rankings a little differently.

The media outlet surveys coaches, executives, and scouts around the league in a poll to rank their top players by position, giving a voice to the NFL executives paid to know who the best players are at each position.

It should come as no surprise that Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah made the list.

ESPN Cleveland shared on Twitter that the Browns linebacker ranked as the No. 6 off-ball linebacker in the NFL heading into the 2024 regular season.

Owusu-Koramoah was not ranked in last season’s ESPN survey.

Analyst Jeremy Fowler penned an article for ESPN about the top off-ball linebackers, and an unidentified AFC executive spoke highly about Owusu-Koramoah’s development.

“Many of us [scouts] loved his ability coming out [of the 2021 draft] but were concerned with his size, but he’s overcome that and he makes plays all over the field,” the executive said according to Fowler.

The article also pointed out that Owusu-Koramoah led the list of linebackers with 20 tackles for loss and was tied for first with Houston linebacker Denzel Perryman in run stop win rate at 44.

Owusu-Koramoah finished behind five linebackers in the survey as San Francisco’s Fred Warner, Baltimore’s Roquan Smith, Buffalo’s Matt Milano, Pittsburgh’s Patrick Queen, and Kansas City’s Nick Bolton placed first through fifth, respectively, in the ranking.

The Browns report to training camp on July 23 in Berea before heading to The Greenbrier on July 25 for the start of the preseason workouts.

