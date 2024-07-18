Browns Top List Of NFL’s Most Expensive Offenses In 2024

The Cleveland Browns are coming off one of the best seasons in recent franchise history.

Notably, most of that had to do with their defense.

Hiring Jim Schwartz was a game-changing move, and it didn’t take long before he made a huge impact on the team.

Now, as they head to the 2024 season, it’s their offense that might have people talking, particularly considering how much money they’re spending on the unit.

As pointed out by NFL analyst Warren Sharp on Twitter, the Browns top the list of the most expensive offenses in the game, spending a whopping $191 million for the 2024 season.

most expensive offenses in 2024 1. $191.0M – Browns

2. $190.7M – Rams

3. $170.7M – Chiefs

4. $158.7M – Cowboys

5. $151.5M – Falcons

6. $149.8M – Giants

7. $149.3M – Colts

8. $147.5M – 49ers

9. $146.2M – Panthers

10. $140.8M – Bengals

11. $140.5M – Jaguars

12. $138.7M – Cardinals… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 18, 2024

That’s despite not having worked out a deal with Amari Cooper just yet.

Of course, a big chunk of that has to do with Deshaun Watson and the big, fully guaranteed contract they gave him as soon as they traded for him.

With that in mind, and after years of shortcomings, the time is officially running out on Watson.

The fans want him to succeed, and the Browns have given up way too much to make sure he’s in the best position to succeed.

They’ve now given him another prime weapon in Jerry Jeudy, not to mention a bit of a quarterback guru in Ken Dorsey.

After all they gave to get him and after all the money they’ve given him, patience is running short in Berea.

We already know what this defense is capable of, and it’ll now be up to Deshaun Watson and the offense to step up and be at their level to achieve the team’s goals.

