Quinshon Judkins Predicted To Surprise Everyone Sunday

Quinshon Judkins has emerged as one of the Cleveland Browns’ most compelling storylines through the first six weeks of the 2025 season.

The second-round pick out of Ohio State has seized the starting role and become the team’s primary running back following Nick Chubb’s departure.

Judkins has validated his draft selection with a combination of power and explosiveness that scouts highlighted during the pre-draft process.

Ahead of Week 7, one analyst delivered a bold prediction for Judkins as the Browns prepare to face Miami’s struggling defense.

“I’m going against a terrible run defense in the Miami Dolphins, and I’m going to Quinshon Junkins. I think he’s gonna go for 165 and two, against the Dolphins’ defense,” CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco said. “I think this is a week where he runs the football and has a big, big game against the bad run defense.”

He emphasized that the Dolphins’ issues stem from effort and desire rather than talent, creating an ideal opportunity for Cleveland to establish dominance on the ground.

The analyst expects the Browns to commit more aggressively to the running game after abandoning it prematurely during their recent loss to Pittsburgh.

Through six games, Judkins has carried the ball 84 times for 383 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per attempt.

His most productive stretch came between Weeks 3 and 5, when he totaled 286 yards and two scores across three consecutive games.

That performance included 94 yards and a touchdown against Green Bay, 82 yards and another score versus Detroit, and a 110-yard effort in London against Minnesota.

The rookie established himself as Cleveland’s offensive centerpiece during that span before the unit sputtered against Pittsburgh’s defense in Week 6.

