Everyone Said The Same Thing About Browns’ Loss To Bengals

The Cleveland Browns entered their season opener with renewed hope but walked away with a crushing 17-16 defeat to the Bengals that highlighted familiar weaknesses.

Division games in the AFC North are never straightforward, and this contest delivered the expected intensity that the Browns fans desire.

Cleveland controlled large portions of the game and created multiple scoring chances.

However, fundamental breakdowns in execution turned what should have been a season-opening victory into a painful reminder of the margins that define success.

“Browns lose opener 17-16. Had tons of chances to win. Missed kicks and dropped passes did them in,” analyst Scott Petrak wrote. “The Browns gave this one away. Final: Bengals 17, Browns 16. Two interceptions that should have been caught and two missed kicks by untested Andre Szmyt. The Bengals have beaten the Browns 4 straight times.” Cleveland reporter Jeff Schudel added. “Browns QB and defense both played great. But their inability to do absolute basics: short kicks and catching the ball, ruined what could have been a really fun day,” Aaron Goldhammer wrote. “Miscues loom large in a very winnable game. Cleveland on to Baltimore in Week 2.” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi summarized the frustration succinctly.

Rookie kicker Andre Szmyt struggled in his NFL debut. He missed an extra point and a crucial 36-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter that would have given Cleveland the lead.

His difficulties immediately became a talking point, with many noting the Browns’ ongoing kicker concerns despite Szmyt’s solid preseason performance.

Joe Flacco provided steady quarterback play, connecting with Cedric Tillman for a touchdown that gave Cleveland a second-half advantage.

The Browns outgained Cincinnati in total yards but failed to convert late opportunities into points.

Defensively, Cleveland delivered an impressive performance. They held Joe Burrow to just over 100 passing yards and limited the Bengals to 141 total yards.

The defense forced a late three-and-out, but the offense couldn’t capitalize.

The 0-1 start stings, given how winnable this game appeared. Yet the competitive showing suggests potential for improvement as the season progresses.

