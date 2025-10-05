Everyone Said The Same Thing After Browns’ Loss To Vikings

The Cleveland Browns have now fallen to 1-4.

The team was pretty close to heading back home with a big win overseas, but late-game mismanagement cost the team.

That’s why some fans have had it with head coach Kevin Stefanski once and for all.

Following the game, several fans took to social media to urge the team to part ways with the head coach.

“Have to fire Stefanski. Have to,” one fan said. “Fire Stefanski. Why are WE calling timeouts in that situation??” another fan commented. “FIRE STEFANSKI,” another fan said. “Gotta fire Kevin after this one,” the fan commented.

Truth be told, it’s hard to defend Stefanski after this one.

The Browns were up with under four minutes left to play, and they only took eleven seconds off the clock before giving the ball right back to Carson Wentz.

As a result, Kevin O’Connell’s team scored the eventual game-winning touchdown, and Dillon Gabriel was left with under a minute to put together a game-winning drive, all while trailing by four points.

Stefanski had been quite aggressive early in the game, going for it on fourth down twice and converting in both opportunities.

Then, he seemed to get a little too conservative at the worst possible time, and it was hard to explain that thought process.

On the bright side, Dillon Gabriel looked quite good in his debut, and while they only scored 17 points, the offense looked much sharper.

Penalties cost the team some big gains, and that’s something that will need to be cleaned up immediately.

But, again, that also falls in the head coach, and Stefanski’s seat might be getting a little hotter.

NEXT:

Browns Linked To 3 OT Prospects In 2026 Draft