Browns Linked To 3 OT Prospects In 2026 Draft

For years, people have talked about the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation, and rightfully so.

The team will start the Dillon Gabriel era on Sunday, but most fans and analysts aren’t optimistic about his chances of being the team’s savior.

Even if he is, the Browns will still have to put an emphasis on revamping the team’s injury-riddled and aging offensive line.

With that in mind, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report had them taking one of three elite OT prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft: Kadyn Proctor of Alabama, Utah’s Spencer Fano, or Auburn stud Xavier Chaplin:

“Kadyn Proctor is an obvious fit. He’s an even more athletic version of what Dawand Jones was coming out of Ohio State. Proctor is an elite athlete with the ability to erase defenders in the run game. If Stefanski is looking to lean more heavily into his wide zone roots then targeting a thinner, quicker offensive tackle like Spencer Fano would make a lot of sense. Xavier Chaplin (6’7″, 348 pounds) is built similar to Proctor, but isn’t quite in the same athletic category,” Ballentine wrote.

It’s become painfully evident that the Browns desperately need to revamp their offensive line.

They had high hopes for Dawand Jones, but he suffered his third season-ending injury in as many years in the league, so he shouldn’t be given any more opportunities at this point.

As for Jack Conklin, he’s missed three of four games this season with an elbow injury, and there are rumors about him considering retirement after this season.

The Browns traded for Houston Texans veteran LT Cam Robinson to get by this season, and they should be much better with him anchoring the blindside.

Then again, even if that’s the case, he might not be a long-term answer at the position, so they could just look to keep him around for depth purposes after this season.

Whatever the case, they will most definitely have to spend at least one first-round pick to get a new offensive tackle.

