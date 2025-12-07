Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About Kevin Stefanski On Sunday

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been a hot topic all season as losses continue to pile up. While many fans didn’t expect the Browns to make the playoffs this year, few anticipated these kinds of struggles again, with recurring mistakes leaning toward yet another three-win season.

Some fans believe Stefanski deserves another year, citing the challenges he’s faced with the Deshaun Watson trade and ongoing quarterback issues throughout his tenure.

Yet, Stefanski continues to make questionable and head-scratching decisions in crucial times, which obviously continues to lead to more questions about whether he should remain the franchise’s future head coach.

The latest controversy came late in the fourth quarter of a 31-29 game. With a chance to tie the game on a 2-point conversion, Stefanski pulled Shedeur Sanders, who was having a career day, and ran a wildcat formation instead.

The play failed, the Browns lost by two points, and the decision sparked yet another wave of debate about Stefanski’s decision-making.

With Shedeur Sanders OFF the field in the red zone, the #Browns inexplicably call this totally unnecessary “gadget play” contrary to all common sense, logic and what was working in the red zone —whilst missing another opportunity to give Sanders another red zone look after he… pic.twitter.com/0jDMTcvrNn — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 7, 2025

Fans Are Calling For Stefanski To Be Fired

“Kevin has to be tanking there’s no way anyone with half a brain is doing those 2 point tries,” one fan said.

“Unserious franchise if Kevin still has a job tomorrow morning,” another fan said.

“Can we please fire Stefanski,” another fan commented.

“Fire kevin stefanski im absolutely disgusted that hes my head coach,” another said.

The Cleveland Browns were in a great position on Sunday, facing the one-win Tennessee Titans with a chance to secure their fourth win of the season. However, the team came out flat and quickly fell behind before rallying in the second quarter to take a 17-14 lead into halftime.

The Browns wasted a stellar performance from Shedeur Sanders, who went 22/42 for 364 yards, throwing three passing touchdowns and adding one rushing touchdown. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees opened up the playbook for Sanders that included a deep 60-yard touchdown to Jerry Jeudy in the first half.

But, as has been the case all season, the Browns found a way to lose, whether due to special teams mistakes, offensive errors, or questionable decisions by coaches or players.

