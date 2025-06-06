Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Deshaun Watson’s Rehab Video

Deshaun Watson continues pushing forward with his rehabilitation efforts following a challenging injury period.

The quarterback initially suffered a torn Achilles in October, which was later aggravated in January, requiring two separate surgical procedures.

His availability for the upcoming season remains questionable, though his commitment to recovery appears unwavering.

Recent rehabilitation footage has circulated widely, showcasing Watson’s intense training regimen as he works toward a potential return.

“Deshaun Watson shared that he’s been putting in long hours daily, fully locked in on rehab and intense training as he works his way back,” Browns Nation shared.

Despite Watson’s visible dedication to his recovery process, fan sentiment tells a different story entirely.

The relationship between Watson and the Cleveland Browns fanbase has grown increasingly strained, with supporters expressing frustration over his massive contract relative to his on-field production.

Indeed, the responses have been particularly harsh.

One fan posted a GIF of Stephen A Smith saying, “We don’t care.” Another added, “Hasn’t played a whole season in 5 years, it’s over with bro. Let it go.”

The criticism extended beyond just performance concerns. One fan stated, “It was always a bad trade day one. Half the Browns fan base was against it and were proven correct. Yet Berry and Stefanski are still here.”

Another wrote, “I can’t with this anymore…”

Additional commentary highlighted the awkward timing of Watson’s rehabilitation updates.

Another commented, “He so badly wants to still be part of the QB conversation right now. It’s sad.”

Watson has made notable progress recently, shedding his walking boot and beginning light throwing sessions.

He’s been collaborating with longtime quarterback coach Quincy Avery, working on mechanical refinements displayed in recent training footage that has generated some optimism among observers.

However, his path back to the Cleveland Browns roster isn’t guaranteed.

The team currently operates a four-man quarterback competition featuring Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders.

