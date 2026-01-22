Ex-Player Proposes Intriguing Name For Browns Job

And then, there were six. Four NFL head coaching jobs have already been taken in what has been a feeding frenzy of an offseason for non-conference championship teams, leaving six available.

The Cleveland Browns are one of the six that have yet to find their newest signal-caller, but are hoping to make their final decisions soon. Fans and analysts alike all seem to have their own opinions as to who is best for the job, as this position has been a revolving door for over 20 years, and there’s a lot at stake if the Browns want to be competitive anytime soon.

One name that wasn’t necessarily expected to be available is former Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott. He was fired after the team’s loss in the divisional round, and could be a potential option for the Browns if they view him as a good fit. Former player-turned-analyst Ross Tucker commented on this in a recent conversation on 92.3’s “The Fan,” giving his perspective on the situation.

“I feel like for Browns fans, it’s probably a letdown. What about Sean McDermott? He’s the perfect guy to bring in. He sure as heck is worth a conversation. I think (Jim) Schwartz would do a good job,” Tucker said.

Tucker wasn’t exactly enthusiastic about the prospect of McDermott, but in his eyes, it can’t hurt to at least bring him in for an interview. The Bills clearly didn’t see a long-term future with him as their coach, but things could be different with the Browns.

Working with Josh Allen is a unique privilege that not many coaches have had, and he could bring a new perspective to the quarterback position with that in his history. Of course, the Browns are still trying to figure out who their QB will be in 2026, but a new coach, whether it’s McDermott or someone else, will almost certainly be tasked with helping them make that decision.

There are a lot of moving pieces and conversations being had for the Browns, and it’s clear they’re doing their due diligence on all of the top head coaching prospects. Whether McDermott vaults to the top of their list remains to be seen.

