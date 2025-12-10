Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Familiar Face Returns To Browns’ Defensive Line

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had to deal with some injuries to their defensive line. And with the final stretch of the season still ahead of them, they’ve chosen to address it with a familiar face. With not many options left at defensive tackle at this point in the season, Andrew Berry picked up the phone to orchestrate a reunion.

As reported by Camryn Justice, Maurice Hurst II is back in town:

“The Browns are bringing back DT Maurice Hurst II, per source,” Justice posted on X.

The 30-year-old lineman registered 16 total tackles and four tackles for loss last season for the Browns. He’s familiar with Jim Schwartz’s defensive system, so he should be a seamless fit and a plug-and-play type of addition. He might even take the field and play significant snaps on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

The Browns recently lost DT Maliek Collins, placing him on Injured Reserve. Mason Graham is also questionable with an injury, and so is undrafted rookie Adin Huntington.

Graham should still be able to play through it and start opposite Shelby Harris. Even so, it never hurts to have some depth there.

The Browns’ offense has been dreadful again this season, but their defense has been one of the best in the game. While not a superstar by any means, Hurst is a serviceable player with plenty of experience who’s familiar with the verbiage and the playbook, and he could give this team another valuable interior defender. This team hasn’t had the season the fans hoped for.

At least, they still have a chance to close out the campaign on a high note and build some momentum for next season.

NEXT:  Bernie Kosar Gives Worrisome Health Update
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation