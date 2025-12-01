Insider Shares Bad News On Key Browns Defender

The Cleveland Browns have battled through plenty of adversity this season, and several offensive players are having some of the worst years of their careers.

On the defensive side, however, multiple players are enjoying breakout seasons, including defensive tackle Maliek Collins. Unfortunately, Collins went down with what looked like a serious leg injury during Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. He was carted off the field, and speculation immediately grew about how severe the injury might be.

On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided an update, and it wasn’t good: Collins suffered a significant, season-ending quad injury.

“#Browns impressive DT Maliek Collins suffered a significant, season-ending quad injury on Sunday, coach Kevin Stefanski said. Collins was having a career year with 13 QB hits and 6.5 sacks.” Rapoport said.

#Browns impressive DT Maliek Collins suffered a significant, season-ending quad injury on Sunday, coach Kevin Stefanski said. Collins was having a career year with 13 QB hits and 6.5 sacks. pic.twitter.com/wv1DNaMUXu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2025

This is a tough blow for the Browns’ defense, as Collins was having a Pro Bowl-caliber year. Through the first 12 games, he recorded 6.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits, anchoring a defensive line that was one of the team’s few bright spots.

His presence on the interior not only disrupted opposing quarterbacks but also helped free up linebackers and edge rushers to make plays.

Losing Collins will leave a major void up front and put added pressure on the rest of the defensive front to step up.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Titans Matchup