Fans Are Linking Mike Vrabel To Potential College Opening

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most overqualified consultants on their payroll.

It was surprising to see Mike Vrabel go unhired in the offseason and even more surprising to see the Tennessee Titans fire him.

Now, teams aren’t likely to make that mistake twice.

That’s why some Ohio State fans are already campaigning for him to take the reins from Ryan Day.

The Buckeyes failed to beat Michigan again on Saturday.

Following another heartbreaking loss, dozens of fans took to X to claim it was time for Vrabel to return home.

Mike Vrabel it’s time to come home pic.twitter.com/hFPlgJEmQl — Chuck (@2Kalculated_) November 30, 2024

Hot take from a friend who is a buckeye fan: “Ohio State needs to fire Ryan Day and hire Mike Vrabel.” Y’all agree? — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) November 30, 2024

Fire Ryan Day. Hire Mike Vrabel and bring some heart to Ohio State. Full stop. — Ross Patterson (@StJamesStJames) November 30, 2024

The Ohio State Buckeyes would be undefeated this season if Mike Vrabel was the head football coach in Columbus, Ohio. — Matt Cafarelli (@MattCafarelli1) November 30, 2024

Of course, that makes sense on paper, given that Vrabel played for and coached the Buckeyes in the past and is a successful NFL coach.

Day has done a solid job for the most part, but his inability to overcome the program’s lifelong rivals has repeatedly infuriated the fans.

There were some rumblings that the Browns might pivot from Kevin Stefanski to Vrabel if things kept going south this season.

New reports claim that the team will run it back with the current regime, thus leaving Vrabel free to pursue a bigger role elsewhere if the opportunity arises.

If that’s the case, it’s hard to envision him going back to college if another NFL team shows interest in acquiring him.

