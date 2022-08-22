Browns Nation

Fans React To Baker Mayfield Facing Browns In Week 1

By

Carolina Panthers v New England Patriots
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

It is now official.

The Cleveland Browns will face off against their former QB1 in Week 1 as Baker Mayfield has officially been named the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.

There are so many ironies associated with the schedule and this matchup, and NFL fans had plenty of reactions.

Here are a few of those most interesting.

 

1. No One Will Say It Out Loud But It’s A Revenge Game

Mayfield will not admit it, and neither will the Browns, but both desperately want to win this game to prove themselves after a tumultuous offseason.

This is more than just a regular season game for everyone involved.

One fan called it a “revenge game” for Mayfield.

 

2. Predictions On How This Impacts The Browns Season Opener Losing Streak

One of the ironies is that the Browns have not won a season opener since 2004.

Mayfield was involved in three of those losses (2019-2021) with the Browns.

Now the Browns will try to end that streak at the expense of their former No. 1 overall draft pick and QB1.

Some believe it will be odd and perhaps amusing if Baker bests his former team and continues the Browns’ drought of winning season openers.

 

3. Predictions On How Mayfield Will Perform In The Game

There are still a variety of opinions on Mayfield’s skills and abilities.

For that reason, some fans are not jumping on the bandwagon that Baker will be successful against the likes of Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, and Denzel Ward.

Branden Gilbert is predicting a subpar Mayfield performance that will involve three interceptions.

He is not alone with this assessment.

Mr. Johnny has Myles Garrett letting Baker know what it is like to be an opposing quarterback to the tune of 3 sacks.

He also believes a Pick 6 will be in the works for the Browns’ defense.

This game likely only had regional interest among Carolina and Cleveland’s fanbases until Mayfield was named the Panthers QB1.

Now there will be plenty of eyes on Mayfield and his former team as they navigate this awkward reunion.

 

