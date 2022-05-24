Fans React To Baker Mayfield Skipping OTAs

This week, members of the Cleveland Browns will come together in Berea, a suburb of The Land, to participate in OTAs ahead of training camp for the 2022 NFL season.

These workouts are voluntary, yet many, if not most, key members of teams decide to attend in order to get ready for the upcoming year, build chemistry with teammates and make a good impression on their coaching staff.

However, one of Cleveland’s key players will not participate, at least according to NFL insider Adam Shefter.

Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield will not be attending the Browns’ voluntary OTA’s that open Tuesday, as expected. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 23, 2022

Some may feel there is no reason for Baker Mayfield to be at the Browns’ OTAs, since he has asked to be traded and the organization is done with him as well.

Cleveland has reportedly tried to trade him, and at least one team, most notably the Carolina Panthers, have expressed some interest in him, but nothing has even come close to happening.

Most fans feel Mayfield should attend OTAs, and their reaction to him reportedly planning on not doing so have ranged from cavalier to critical.

If you were @bakermayfield would you show up at the @Browns facilities/OTAs? I’d say, hell yeah. I’ll use the gym, sauna, jacuzzi, and eat for free. All the perks without practicing. — NotYourFather'sFF (@NotYourFFF) May 24, 2022

I feel like Baker Mayfield is hurting his trade value but sitting out. if Watson gets suspended why doesn't he try and ball out and show every team he can be franchise QB? — Jay Sweigart (@JasonSweigart3) May 24, 2022

@bakermayfield random thought….you've been through adversity before. If I'm not mistaken you walked on twice in college. Just go OTA's do what you've done before, win the job and prove your the best QB in the roster. #BeDifferent — Brian Rogers aka B-Rog (@BRogthePredator) May 24, 2022

Cake Baker Mayfield will not attend Browns voluntary OTAs as he is still pouting like a child. pic.twitter.com/z9lnhPXj0A — Jerome Weingarden (@Thelovetoy) May 24, 2022

That’s OTAs. Not training camp. He wasn’t going to attend OTAs even if Watson wasn’t signed due to rehabbing his shoulder. — Mbt (@Alwayzop) May 7, 2022

Mayfield Is Not 100 Percent

In Mayfield’s defense, he is still rehabbing an injury that he suffered last season.

He suffered a torn labrum early in the schedule, and although he continued to play on it, the injury was worse than some thought.

Once the season ended, he underwent surgery on it.

Perhaps Mayfield deserves credit for gutting it out for most of the season while in pain due to a serious injury.

Case Keenum, a backup quarterback for the Browns this past season, certainly feels that way.

Case Keenum on Baker: “One of the gustiest, toughest performances from a quarterback in a season I’ve ever seen. … one of the toughest guys I know. He’s a fighter and came to fight every day. … Tremendous amount of respect for him and it grew.” #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 5, 2022

Mayfield Is Hurting His Image, Though

The feeling among many is that Mayfield has the image of a child who is not fully dedicated to his craft, even if that image is a gross exaggeration of who he really is.

Even if he is still struggling with the aftereffects of labrum surgery, attending OTAs would at least give the appearance that he is a man who is trying to move past whatever his missteps have been and is trying to show greater dedication and attention to detail.

As the Browns are supposedly still trying to deal Mayfield, his absence at OTAs will likely hurt his trade value, especially since teams interested in him may want to get a glimpse of his physical condition following surgery.

Reportedly, the Browns may now be willing to make a concession in order to get a Mayfield trade done.

The #Browns have offered to take on a “good chunk” of Baker Mayfield’s 18.9 million in guaranteed money to make a trade happen according to @theMMQB. — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) May 23, 2022

The Browns Are Moving Forward

With Deshaun Watson now under center, Cleveland is looking to the 2022 season thinking playoffs.

The team made the postseason in 2020, but before that, it hadn’t gotten there since all the way back in 2002.