Fans React To Baker Mayfield Skipping OTAs

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

This week, members of the Cleveland Browns will come together in Berea, a suburb of The Land, to participate in OTAs ahead of training camp for the 2022 NFL season.

These workouts are voluntary, yet many, if not most, key members of teams decide to attend in order to get ready for the upcoming year, build chemistry with teammates and make a good impression on their coaching staff.

However, one of Cleveland’s key players will not participate, at least according to NFL insider Adam Shefter.

Some may feel there is no reason for Baker Mayfield to be at the Browns’ OTAs, since he has asked to be traded and the organization is done with him as well.

Cleveland has reportedly tried to trade him, and at least one team, most notably the Carolina Panthers, have expressed some interest in him, but nothing has even come close to happening.

Most fans feel Mayfield should attend OTAs, and their reaction to him reportedly planning on not doing so have ranged from cavalier to critical.

 

Mayfield Is Not 100 Percent

In Mayfield’s defense, he is still rehabbing an injury that he suffered last season.

He suffered a torn labrum early in the schedule, and although he continued to play on it, the injury was worse than some thought.

Once the season ended, he underwent surgery on it.

Perhaps Mayfield deserves credit for gutting it out for most of the season while in pain due to a serious injury.

Case Keenum, a backup quarterback for the Browns this past season, certainly feels that way.

 

 

Mayfield Is Hurting His Image, Though

The feeling among many is that Mayfield has the image of a child who is not fully dedicated to his craft, even if that image is a gross exaggeration of who he really is.

Even if he is still struggling with the aftereffects of labrum surgery, attending OTAs would at least give the appearance that he is a man who is trying to move past whatever his missteps have been and is trying to show greater dedication and attention to detail.

As the Browns are supposedly still trying to deal Mayfield, his absence at OTAs will likely hurt his trade value, especially since teams interested in him may want to get a glimpse of his physical condition following surgery.

Reportedly, the Browns may now be willing to make a concession in order to get a Mayfield trade done.

 

The Browns Are Moving Forward

With Deshaun Watson now under center, Cleveland is looking to the 2022 season thinking playoffs.

The team made the postseason in 2020, but before that, it hadn’t gotten there since all the way back in 2002.

