Fans React To Browns Announcement Of New Dog Logo

Contrary to what some in the national media may be saying, this is a pretty good time to be a Cleveland Browns fan.

The team is about to have a full season of new quarterback Deshaun Watson, and significant upgrades have been made to a defense that had lots of trouble holding teams down and stopping the run last season.

In addition, the Browns have just unveiled a new logo that pays tribute to the devoted fans that make up the Dawg Pound.

The logo depicts a menacing-looking dog in the team’s familiar colors.

The Browns unveiled their new official dog logo that was voted on by the fans 🐶 (via @Browns) pic.twitter.com/VNxELB4RMK — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 12, 2023

Some fans seem to like the logo.

Don’t hate it — TheRyan (@TheRyanNYC) June 12, 2023

Dog Pound Gang gonna be cool as hell if they start winning, I won't lie — Ayabulela amaNkabane Yokwana (@NewHouse_NM) June 12, 2023

Some fans like the new logo so much that they want the Browns to put it on their helmets.

Plz put it on the damn helmet. Thanks — Titan Anderson Sports🎙 (@TitanAnderson1) June 12, 2023

Will it be permanent this time? And please place it on the helmet pic.twitter.com/u0uquLTo62 — Princess Stella Solaria (Princess Solaria)☀️ (@DamianEudy) June 12, 2023

On the other hand, some people feel the logo looks too generic.

Looks like the generic logo when we used to create teams on madden or ncaa football — Jah Savag3 (@LyfeOfASavage13) June 12, 2023

The history of the Dawg Pound goes back to 1985 in training camp.

Hanford Dixon and fellow corner Frank Minnifield formed the “Dawg Pound” and it quickly became something the team was associated with.

With defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, pass rusher Za’Darius Smith, and safety Juan Thornhill now on board, Cleveland will look to improve a defense that ranked 20th in points allowed, 25th in rushing yards allowed, and 29th in rushing touchdowns given up.

A playoff berth this winter, which would be only their third since 1999, looks like a very real possibility for the Browns.