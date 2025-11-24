Fans React To Browns’ Big Win Over Raiders

The Cleveland Browns sit at 3-8, yet their latest victory carried significant weight for the entire fanbase. Shedeur Sanders made his first NFL start after being selected in the fifth round, leading the Browns to a 24-10 win over the Oakland Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

The atmosphere inside the stadium reflected the moment, with fans sensing something different despite the team’s overall record this season. Cleveland’s defense proved instrumental in the victory, recording ten sacks and overwhelming the Raiders’ offense throughout the contest.

Myles Garrett accounted for three of those sacks while the unit dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage. The excitement surrounding Sanders’ debut resonated across the fanbase both at the stadium and online.

Fans voiced their optimism about what the rookie’s performance might signal for the franchise moving forward. One fan reflected on the timing, writing, “Think about if we started him after Flacco got traded, LFGGGGGG.” Another focused on Sanders’ on-field presence with, “I’m sleeping with my wrist up.” Additional fans expressed broader optimism, with one stating, “New beginnings for the Dawg Pound,” while another added, “Great win for the rookie. Rome wasn’t built in a day. Keep improving and the rest will come! #Browns win 🎉!!!” One supporter simply noted, “Yall got your QB good sh*t.”

Sanders completed 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards, threw one touchdown, and had one interception in his starting debut.

His performance, combined with Cleveland’s defensive dominance, created a compelling narrative despite the team’s struggling season record.

For Browns fans accustomed to disappointment, this victory offers a glimmer of hope. Whether Sanders’ debut marks the beginning of a sustained turnaround or remains an isolated bright spot remains uncertain, but the potential is undeniable.

