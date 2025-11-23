Analyst Shares Bold Draft Wish For Browns’ Next WR

The Cleveland Browns don’t have a clear-cut WR1 right now. Jerry Jeudy clearly isn’t the guy the team hoped he’d be, Isaiah Bond is quite raw, and Cedric Tillman can’t seem to stay healthy.

With that in mind, this team will most likely have to go after a legitimate primary pass catcher in the 2026 NFL Draft. Fortunately for them, they should have plenty of options to choose from.

Considering that, Browns analyst Mac Blank shared his thoughts on a potential first-round selection.

He took to social media to urge the Browns to make a run at Louisville’s Chris Bell.

“I really hope Chris Bell is on the Browns WR wishlist for the draft this year. Haven’t seen a Cleveland WR go up and get it like that since Amari Cooper in 2023,” Blank posted on X.

Bell Emerges As A Physical Threat Poised For NFL Impact

Bell is certainly a physical specimen. He’s got the ideal measurements and physical traits to thrive at the next level, and his ability to dominate after the catch and impose his strength and physicality has made him a potential late first-round selection.

Initially considered a three-star recruit back in 2022, his recent impact and potential as a vertical threat in the pros have helped him turn plenty of heads.

He’s not afraid to take contact, and he’s the type of player who’s going to thrive in the middle of the defense and between linebackers. It usually takes more than one guy to take him down.

On the downside, he needs to improve his ball skills, as he tends to juggle the ball at times. Also, he’s not the best at creating separation against man coverage. Still, given what he has shown so far, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to think the Browns could take him with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick.

