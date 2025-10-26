Fans React To Browns’ Brutal Loss To Patriots

The Cleveland Browns fell to 2-6 on Sunday after a 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots, a defeat that exposed familiar flaws in Kevin Stefanski’s team.

Cleveland’s defense dominated the first half, holding the Patriots to just a 9-7 lead and keeping rookie Drake Maye and the rest of the offense in check through two quarters.

But the third quarter brought disaster as New England scored 21 unanswered points to turn a competitive game into a rout.

The loss marked the sixth time this season that Cleveland failed to come out with a win, deepening frustration among fans who have watched the defense play at a high level while the offense remains stagnant.

“Can’t wait to hear the same old post game speech from Kevin,” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “Ownership knows you’ll keep spending your money and they get to host events with the new stadium anyway. They clearly don’t care.”

The anger intensified as fans demanded immediate changes.

“Enough is enough! Fire Stefanski and Bench Gabriel! Both are embarrassing excuses for their professions. And if Berry doesn’t have the stones to do it then fire him too!” one more wrote.

Another added, “Get rid of Stefanski, bring In Sheduer. It’s time for a change. This fan base has had enough.”

Fans indeed erupted with criticism, mainly directed at the coaching staff and front office.

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel managed just 156 passing yards and threw two costly interceptions.

The offense struggled to sustain drives all afternoon, finishing with only 213 total yards and 12 first downs.

Myles Garrett set a franchise record with five sacks, but his historic performance couldn’t overcome the offensive breakdowns and defensive lapses that defined the second half.

Cleveland now faces mounting pressure to reevaluate its quarterback situation as the season continues slipping away.

