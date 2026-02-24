Fans React To Browns, Eagles Blockbuster Trade Proposal

Outside of trading for Deshaun Watson in 2022, the Cleveland Browns don’t have a rich history of making blockbuster trades. While it hasn’t worked out quite the way fans would have hoped at this point, the Browns have mostly built this team through free agency and the draft.

They’ve had some hits over the years, and the Browns’ 2025 NFL Draft class is said to be one of their most promising in recent history. With two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns have another opportunity to add some blue-chip prospects to the roster, hopefully getting themselves one step closer to relevance.

While the draft is looming, the Browns shouldn’t be afraid to make a big deal, which is what betJACK recently noted, giving fans something to think about during the offseason. They put together a mock trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, where the Eagles would get the Browns’ No. 24 pick in the upcoming draft, and the Browns could get A.J. Brown.

“This is a no-brainer Cleveland, right?” betJACK posted on X.

Browns get: AJ Brown

Eagles get: #24 overall pick

On paper, this might seem like a big win for the Browns. They’d get a veteran player in Brown, someone who can play alongside Jerry Jeudy and help draw coverage away from him.

However, after seeing a deal like this, the fanbase was truly split, which was seen in the comments responding to this post.

“Zero chance I make this trade if I’m Cleveland. None,”one fan said, and others highlighted that this is too much compensation to give up for Brown, who hasn’t put up his normal levels of production lately.

Another fan noted, “AJ Brown even peak AJ is not, ever was and never will be worth the 24th pick.”

More fans than not were frustrated with the idea of this trade. The Browns’ locker room and organization as a whole have had plenty of challenges throughout the years. To the point of these fans, they’re looking for someone who can not only get it done on the field, but also someone who is a good locker room presence.

