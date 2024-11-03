Fans React To Browns’ Loss To Chargers On Sunday

After star quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with a torn Achilles a couple of weeks ago, the Cleveland Browns had to pivot to veteran journeyman Jameis Winston to shoulder the load under center for the rest of the 2024 NFL season.

Fortunately for the Browns, Winston helped the team pull off the biggest upset of Week 8, as they were able to take down Lamar Jackson and the division-rival Baltimore Ravens, which made some believe that Cleveland might be able to turn the season around with the veteran quarterback leading the way.

One week later, it’s doom and gloom for the Browns once again, with the team getting crushed by the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

Winston threw three interceptions in the loss and didn’t do much to instill any confidence that he could get the Browns back on track after a disastrous first half of the 2024 campaign.

After the game, the Browns’ X account posted a graphic with the final score, which sparked quite a reaction from the frustrated fans of the franchise.

Here are some fan reactions to the Browns losing to the Chargers on Sunday:

Don’t post during the bye week, do us all a favor. — Browns.Live (@NowBrowns) November 3, 2024

Winston magic was only a one trick show. — Coach Rolfes (@CoachRolfes) November 3, 2024

🤣🤣🤣this team is so trash — Higher Design (@AmeroMoney) November 3, 2024

comical. season over. start the trade mill — Landon Taggart (@taggart_l) November 3, 2024

Although the win over the Ravens provided a little hope that maybe Cleveland could make a run at a playoff spot with Winston leading the way, all that momentum appears to be gone after losing to a decent Chargers squad.

At this point, the immediate future looks bleak in Cleveland, as they’ll just want to get through the rest of the season at this point, with quite a few difficult games left on the regular-season schedule.

