Sunday, December 29, 2024
Fans React To Browns’ Loss To Dolphins On Sunday

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 29: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Kader Kohou #4 of the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field on December 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Browns had their final home game for the 2024 NFL regular season against the Miami Dolphins as Cleveland was looking to break its four-game losing streak.

Miami prevented that from happening on Sunday, winning the contest 20-3 over the Browns in Week 17.

The Dolphins may have been the Browns’ best chance to snap that skid before next season, especially with Miami’s decision to sit Tua Tagovailoa for this contest.

Some fans were frustrated by how poorly the team performed on Sunday as it collected only 276 total offensive yards and three points in the loss.

Of the comments geared toward the game, fans were upset with the play of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

X user David Todd had a strong statement about the second-year quarterback following the loss, his second consecutive game starting for the Browns.

Marc Means was one of many fans questioning how Thompson-Robinson was able to record something unusual for a quarterback in this loss.

X user Mike took the fans’ strong takes on Thompson-Robinson one step further.

He wrote that the second-year quarterback looked “defeated” in the loss, calling it a “bad look for any team leader.”

Other fans were focused on next April.

With the loss, Cleveland is now in the No. 3 overall position for the 2025 NFL Draft.

That was enough for some fans to celebrate how poorly the season has been for Cleveland, including X user Geoff LaTuilippe.

The Browns have one final game for the 2024 NFL regular season: a date next Sunday in Baltimore against the Ravens.

Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

