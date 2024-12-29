Insider Reveals Injury Update On Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Cleveland Browns have a long offseason ahead of them.

They need to revamp their roster to compete in a stacked AFC.

The Browns currently have a record of 3-12 and are in line for a premium first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, though that player will be just one piece of the puzzle.

All the attention will be on what Cleveland does to address the quarterback position, though there are some questions regarding the defense.

Myles Garrett remains a wrecking ball off the edge.

However, the middle of the field is up in the air, as standout linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is recovering from a significant neck injury he sustained in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Owusu-Koramoah hurt his neck trying to tackle Derrick Henry in the third quarter and was later placed on injured reserve.

The linebacker hasn’t suited up for months, but he is currently figuring out how best to address his injury via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“Tarver says he’s also traveling around to various doctors to try to figure out the best course of action. A neck injury is an inexact science, with no set timeframe for a return to the field. Hopefully for Owusu-Koramoah and the Browns, he’ll make tremendous progress in the offseason and work his way back to the field,” Cabot said.

Neck injuries can be career-threatening, so it’s good that Owusu-Koramoah and his camp are researching treatment options.

Hopefully, he fully recovers because he means a lot to the Browns’ defense.

