Fans React To Browns Loss To Falcons

The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-2 on the season with a 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

If told before the season, most fans would have been in disbelief that the Browns would have losses to the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons after four weeks of football.

Here are the fans’ reactions to Sunday’s game.

Disappointment And Disbelief

Many emotions were vented on social media.

The most notable emotions were disappointment and disbelief.

Cleveland Brad says the Browns should be 4-0.

He goes on to say:

“They haven’t WON a game yet. They lost two and didn’t lose two. Coaches look great for 3 quarters.”

Another fan pointed out that this four-game portion of the schedule was supposed to be “easy”.

There are more challenging opponents coming up, beginning in Week 5 with the 2-2 Los Angeles Chargers.

Questionable Play Calling

Some wondered why Coach Stefanski did not opt to at least put three points in the first quarter in a fourth-down situation.

Twitter user The Whine & Gold talks about the odd decision made by Stefanski and then points out how open Nick Chubb and Harrison Bryant are on the 4th and 3 play in the 1st quarter.

Still Better Without Baker

The only solace fans had on Sunday is that the Browns, despite the disappointing loss, are better off without Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback.

Mayfield’s Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season with a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Ravens And Steelers Lost Too

The AFC North is headed into Week 5 with three of the four teams locked at 2-2.

The Steelers are 1-3.

The Bengals are the only AFC North team to win in Week 4.

All of the Sunday AFC North games were very close.

It is very early, but a prediction by Mike #D4L could likely come true.

He said:

“The AFC North title will come down [to] the last week…watch.”

The defending AFC Champion Bengals are overcoming a slow start and seem to be on the rise.

The Browns, Ravens, and Steelers should watch out.