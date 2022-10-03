3 Things We Learned In Browns’ Loss To Falcons

With a frustrating loss to the Atlanta Falcons today, the Cleveland Browns are now 2-2.

The Browns were confident coming into Atlanta to face a less-than-stellar Marcus Mariota-led Falcons.

Especially after a big win last week over the team’s division rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But with a defense that couldn’t stop the run and an offense that failed to capitalize on a final drive, the Browns come up short in today’s contest 20-23.

They need to learn this loss and correct course before they face a high-powered offense in the Los Angeles Chargers next week.

For Browns fans, the loss reveals a few glaring holes in the team’s game plan.

But also serves as a reminder there are great things to come.

1. The Defense is still figuring it out

After it seems like the defense was finally beginning to tighten up in the game against Pittsburgh last week, they gave up a lot today.

Atlanta’s run game constantly found holes in the defense.

Their receivers were left wide open on key plays

Mariota escaped sack after sack.

Some Browns fans are now calling for Defense Coordinator Joe Woods’ job.

LEAVE JOE WOODS IN ATLANTA — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) October 2, 2022

But even with all the defense allowed, they still held Atlanta to their lowest scoring game of the season.

And they did that without Myles Garrett, Jadaveon Clowney and Anthony Walker.

While this defense is yet to put it all together, they may not have played as badly as it seems.

2. Kevin Stefanski should take the points

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski left a lot of points on the field today.

On the opening drive, while the team was in field goal range, he elected to go for it on fourth down instead of kicking the ball.

The decision led to zero points.

Stefanski, on going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening drive: "We wanted to score 7s in the red zone. … Just didn't come away with points and again that falls squarely on me." #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 2, 2022

His aggressiveness on offense does work at times.

But with multiple losses coming down to the difference of a field goal this season, it seems he needs to consider taking the easy points more often.

Stefanski: "Frustrated that I didn’t put our guys in position to succeed…" Added that this game was nobody's fault "but my own" and that he has to own what happened and learn from it #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 2, 2022

It’s not a guarantee the Browns would have won had they chosen to kick each of those fourth downs.

But it seems like it could have given them a better chance.

3. Brissett is limited

After three weeks of good to borderline great QB play, some Browns fans began to speculate Jacoby Brissett could challenge Deshaun Watson for the starting job.

If Jacoby Brissett continues to play well, will the #Browns consider starting him over Deshaun Watson? Hey, Mary Kay! https://t.co/moUjd6LtUJ — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 25, 2022

But with today’s loss, fans are reminded why he is a temporary solution.

He failed to keep the offense moving against a sub-par Falcons defense and couldn’t lead the team to the endzone more than twice in the game.

He also threw a game-ending interception for the second time this season.

If the Browns want to win more games – especially games coming down to the wire – they need a QB that can lead the offense down the field.

Not only to score more touchdowns but to lead those final, game-winning drives.

With everything the team has invested in him, the Browns hope Deshaun Watson will be that guy.

Until Watson returns from his suspension, the Browns need to remember their limitations with Brissett and learn how to keep the game from coming down to a final offensive drive.