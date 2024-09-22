Fans React To Browns’ Loss To Giants

The Cleveland Browns were in prime position to build on their Week 2 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars when they played host to the New York Giants in Week 3.

The game got off to a promising start as the Browns were able to strike first with a touchdown pass to Amari Cooper after recovering a fumble on the opening kick.

However, things quickly devolved from that point forward as Cleveland was unable to get much going offensively while their defense struggled to contain rookie wideout Malik Nabers.

The Giants were a mess through two weeks, but looked like a much more competent team against the Browns who simply couldn’t get out of their own way in crucial moments.

After the game was over, fans were not happy with Cleveland’s performance via the team’s official X account.

“Final.”

That was an ugly effort on both sides of the ball. — Rev. Dr. Doge Christopher Benek (@benekcj) September 22, 2024

Purge the team..lets start over it would feel better than all of this — Centerstrain01 (@Centerstrain01) September 22, 2024

This is embarrassing 🙈 — amber moots (@amoots) September 22, 2024

lost to 'daniel jones' giants 😂😂😂 — Sai (@LeGoatedOne) September 22, 2024

The negative fan reactions are warranted after a poor effort against a team most predicted they would take care of handily.

Instead, Cleveland has more questions to answer on both sides of the field though it’s hard to pinpoint their issues to just one or two things.

While this loss will sting throughout the week, there were at least a few positives to take away.

For instance, Amari Cooper finally broke out of his slump as he came down with seven receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns to keep the Browns in the game.

Unfortunately, the team can’t rely on any sort of moral victories and must go back to the drawing board ahead of Week 4.

