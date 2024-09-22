Browns Nation

Sunday, September 22, 2024
Fans React To Browns’ Loss To Giants

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 and Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns disrupt a pass intended for Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were in prime position to build on their Week 2 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars when they played host to the New York Giants in Week 3.

The game got off to a promising start as the Browns were able to strike first with a touchdown pass to Amari Cooper after recovering a fumble on the opening kick.

However, things quickly devolved from that point forward as Cleveland was unable to get much going offensively while their defense struggled to contain rookie wideout Malik Nabers.

The Giants were a mess through two weeks, but looked like a much more competent team against the Browns who simply couldn’t get out of their own way in crucial moments.

After the game was over, fans were not happy with Cleveland’s performance via the team’s official X account.

“Final.”

The negative fan reactions are warranted after a poor effort against a team most predicted they would take care of handily.

Instead, Cleveland has more questions to answer on both sides of the field though it’s hard to pinpoint their issues to just one or two things.

While this loss will sting throughout the week, there were at least a few positives to take away.

For instance, Amari Cooper finally broke out of his slump as he came down with seven receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns to keep the Browns in the game.

Unfortunately, the team can’t rely on any sort of moral victories and must go back to the drawing board ahead of Week 4.

Matthew Peralta
Browns Nation Staff
Matthew Peralta
Contributor at Browns Nation
Matt was born and raised in Long Beach, Calif. and is a lifelong Lakers fan. Because of his love for basketball and [...]

Browns Nation