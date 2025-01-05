Browns Nation

Sunday, January 5, 2025
Fans React To Browns’ Loss To Ravens

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns finished their 2024 NFL regular season on Saturday with a road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland made a change at quarterback ahead of the game, installing Bailey Zappe as the starter over Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The results did not change as Cleveland dropped its sixth straight contest of the season with a 35-10 loss to Baltimore.

Cleveland mustered only 230 yards of offense, dropping their final AFC North contest in blowout fashion.

Browns fans reacted quickly on Saturday evening to the team’s 14th loss of the year.

X user Jeremy Karp had the reaction that was the most prevalent, expressing relief about the season being over.

“Thank God this season is over. This was a tougher season to get through than the 0-16 one. This team wasn’t supposed to be bad. They were supposed to be a contender. Instead of a nobody,” Karp said.

That wasn’t the only thought coming from fans on Saturday night.

X user Tony Wright called this a “forgettable” season, adding that he wasn’t excited about Cleveland’s top-three pick in the 2025 NFL draft either.

Another X user put a new spin on Myles Garrett’s previous statement about whether he would be back next season.

“I’m with (Garrett)… the Browns need to show me their plans on QB1 going into 2025 to retain my fandom,” Johnson wrote with an emoji to punctuate his sentiment.

The Browns will await the results of tomorrow’s games before knowing their final draft position in April.

Cleveland finishes 3-14 in 2024, potentially tying or owning outright the worst record this season.

Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation