Browns Linebacker Added To Injury Report Ahead Of Ravens Game

The Cleveland Browns are limping toward the finish line of the 2024 NFL season as they’ve dealt with injuries all year long.

Cleveland entered the season with high hopes of competing in the playoffs, but instead will be picking early on in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns have an entire offseason to evaluate their players and coaching staff, though before then will face the Baltimore Ravens in the regular season finale.

Unlike Cleveland, Baltimore has a lot left to play for as it can clinch the AFC North and secure its playoff positioning.

The Browns shouldn’t put up much of a fight as they’ll be missing several key players, like David Njoku and Denzel Ward, due to injury.

Prior to kickoff, the Browns announced that another starter is considered questionable.

“Browns linebacker Devin Bush added to the injury report for the Ravens game as questionable with a thigh injury,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote on X.

#Browns linebacker Devin Bush added to the injury report for the #Ravens game as questionable with a thigh injury. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 4, 2025

When a player is added to the injury report this close to kickoff it usually doesn’t bode well for his status, so it’s likely that Bush will miss the game.

Without him in the middle of the field, it creates even more pressure for the Browns to try to defend that particular area.

Baltimore won’t complain about having to face a softer defense, but it would be good for Cleveland to at least put up a fight.

