Cleveland Browns Vs. Baltimore Ravens Score Predictions

The (2-4) Cleveland Browns matchup with the (3-3) Baltimore Ravens in week 7 of the NFL season.

The Browns enter this matchup coming off a disappointing loss to the New England Patriots.

Who will prevail?

Let’s take a look at our writer’s bold predictions for this Sunday’s matchup.

Writer: Wendi Oliveros

Who would have thought the Cleveland Browns would be 2-4 at the six-week mark of the 2022 NFL season?

I definitely did not, and nobody expected the Browns to drop games to the Jets and Falcons in the process.

Things are looking bad, but I am inclined to believe that the Browns hit rock bottom last week against the Patriots.

They cannot look any worse than that, can they?

In Week 7 when they are pitted against a divisional rival who is experiencing its own struggles, the Browns will start putting the pieces back together.

The Ravens have their own turmoil so misery loves company in that respect.

I don’t like that the 2012 Super Bowl Champion Ravens team will be in attendance on Sunday.

This could give the Ravens additional motivation.

I think this game will be won by the team that is more motivated to correct its mistakes.

The Browns have their backs against the wall; it is a must-win game.

For this reason, they will come out with a decisive road victory.

Playing better defense and running the ball often will be the keys to success.

My Prediction: Browns 24, Ravens 21

Writer: Ben Donahue

The Cleveland Browns and their upcoming opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, have resembled a see-saw this year.

They’ve looked outstanding at times, while some moments leave fans exasperated.

As CBS and other media outlets have reported, “Since the Super Bowl era began, there have been 40 teams to hold double-digit leads in every game through the first six weeks of the season. The Ravens are the only one without a winning record.”

Baltimore has solid victories against New England and Cincinnati on its resume.

They also have terrible upset losses to the Giants and Buffalo.

During their game against the Bills, Baltimore was up 20-3 before losing 23-20.

No doubt the Ravens can play better than they have.

A little more consistency in all facets of the game and they could be undefeated and comfortably leading the AFC North.

The Browns, on the other hand, have played down to their competition.

Like the Ravens, they could have a better record, but keep shooting themselves in the foot.

Injuries haven’t helped. However, Cleveland has a terrible lack of depth (at least defensively) to counter the injuries.

The offensive line will take a hit this week with Wyatt Teller and Joel Haeg out.

Denzel Ward will be missing on the defensive side.

It appears Jadeveon Clowney will return, but he and Myles Garrett will have to play lights out all four quarters on Sunday.

While the Browns’ offense is still respectable with an 8th overall ranking in the NFL in points for, the defense has nearly bottomed out, sitting at 29th in the league in points against.

Baltimore’s defense isn’t much better, ranked 20th overall, but their offense is ranked 5th and might get receiver Rashod Batemen back after a two-week absence.

Paired with Devin Duvernay, Lamar Jackson has a potent receiving duo (though Duvernay was limited to just one reception last week).

As much as I would like to see Cleveland upset Baltimore in their own building, the defense doesn’t give me much confidence.

My Prediction: Ravens 28, Browns 20

Writer: Pat Opperman

You know I like to visualize positive things for the Cleveland Browns each week.

Especially when a simple 2-game winning streak against familiar opponents means so much.

Even at 2-4, Cleveland owns its destiny, two wins away from leading the AFC North.

But rumors of a gimpy Lamar Jackson (hip, ankle) proved false as he carries no injury designation today.

Kenyan Drake ran off 100 yards last week, indicating the Ravens won’t miss JK Dobbins too much.

And Mark Andrews is likely to play after taking a few days off with a sore knee.

Meanwhile, Jadeveon Clowney is expected to play.

Along with newcomer Deion Jones and backup Isaac Rochell, the Browns’ pass rush might show up.

Jacoby Brissett was embarrassed last week and said all the right things.

Nick Chubb is quietly upset about his 12 touches last week, but at least he’s rested.

There could be a Nick Chubb-led offensive explosion that leaves Ravens fans stunned.

But the negative comments from Berea leave me doubting the Browns’ hearts.

And Baltimore’s anger and need to bounce back from an upset loss seem too much.

and so I pick against my Browns for the first time. (Maybe it will be lucky!)

My Prediction: Ravens 33, Browns 24