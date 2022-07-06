Fans React To Browns, Panthers Schedule News

The Cleveland Browns have made the long-awaited trade of quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers have been interested in Mayfield for months, but it took until July 6 to finalize the deal.

Among the ironies associated with this deal is the fact that Mayfield’s former and current team meet in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Mark your calendars now for the Browns vs. Panthers on September 11, 2022, at 1:00 PM EDT in Carolina.

Here are the fan reactions to this interesting Week 1 matchup.

How Baker Will Do Against The Browns

Of course, Twitter has plenty of predictions on how Baker will perform against his former team.

Fans are already assuming that Mayfield will beat out Sam Darnold and Matt Corral for the QB1 job.

Darsh says he will have a 400-yard day.

baker is going to throw for 400 on those bums — darsh🦖 (@darshdagoat) July 6, 2022

LLDH thinks the Browns are “cooked” because Baker will be a tough opponent in Week 1.

BROWNS ARE COOKED — LLDH🙏🏽🕊 (@FeedNajee) July 6, 2022

Just like Baker consistently played the Bengals tough during his tenure with the Browns, people expect him to perform well in the Week 1 “revenge game” as Khalil calls it.

baker throwing for 350+ and 3tds 0ints revenge game😵‍💫 — Khalil (@khalil_864) July 6, 2022

Then, there is the fan that thinks Myles Garrett will have something to say about how Baker performs in Week 1.

Carl thinks Garrett will set the “single game sack record” against Mayfield.

Myles Garrett is setting the single game sack record week 1 — Carl 🐐 (@cp13003) July 6, 2022

Nick Karns suggests nationwide television coverage of this game.

Dear @NFL Browns vs Panthers needs to be flexed into prime time week 1. Sincerely, Everyone pic.twitter.com/1qSCeY30nN — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) July 6, 2022

Given the Browns storyline with Deshaun Watson and this added twist with Mayfield, it is not a far-fetched request.

Panthers Will Get A Motivated Mayfield

The Panthers will most certainly get a motivated Mayfield eager to take the aggressions he has likely felt over the past few months out on his former team in Week 1.

The terms of the trade were quite lackluster, and he took a pay cut from his guaranteed $18.8 million 2022 salary to make it happen.

More: The #Browns will pay Baker Mayfield $10.5 million this season, which means they trimmed over $8 million in cash and salary-cap space. The #Panthers will pay Mayfield ~$5 million. Mayfield agreed to trim ~$3.5 million off his base salary. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 6, 2022

BREAKING: Panthers acquiring QB Baker Mayfield for a 2024 conditional 5th-round pick. pic.twitter.com/l3t1IXpwDz — NFL (@NFL) July 6, 2022

Kim Jones suggests that we will see the plant-the-flag Mayfield reminiscent of his Oklahoma days.

“He’s not gonna plant it at midfield? He is. Wow” Four years ago today, Baker Mayfield planted a flag in the heart of college football, and cemented himself as an absolute legend that the world will never forget. pic.twitter.com/6rC2ii8haB — Baker for President (@bker4prez) September 9, 2021

Crazy that Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are now teammates after being the first 2 QBs taken in 2018. Have to believe the Panthers are getting a highly motivated, plant-the-flag Baker. Especially vs Browns in Week 1. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) July 6, 2022

This Browns Vs. Panthers game will be talked about for the next three months so though the Mayfield era in Cleveland is officially over (pending the physical), his name will still be in the headlines through September 11.