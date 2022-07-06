Browns Nation

Fans React To Browns, Panthers Schedule News

Cleveland Browns v New York Jets
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have made the long-awaited trade of quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers have been interested in Mayfield for months, but it took until July 6 to finalize the deal.

Among the ironies associated with this deal is the fact that Mayfield’s former and current team meet in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Mark your calendars now for the  Browns vs. Panthers on September 11, 2022, at 1:00 PM EDT in Carolina.

Here are the fan reactions to this interesting Week 1 matchup.

 

How Baker Will Do Against The Browns

Of course, Twitter has plenty of predictions on how Baker will perform against his former team.

Fans are already assuming that Mayfield will beat out Sam Darnold and Matt Corral for the QB1 job.

Darsh says he will have a 400-yard day.

LLDH thinks the Browns are “cooked” because Baker will be a tough opponent in Week 1.

Just like Baker consistently played the Bengals tough during his tenure with the Browns, people expect him to perform well in the Week 1 “revenge game” as Khalil calls it.

Then, there is the fan that thinks Myles Garrett will have something to say about how Baker performs in Week 1.

Carl thinks Garrett will set the “single game sack record” against Mayfield.

Nick Karns suggests nationwide television coverage of this game.

Given the Browns storyline with Deshaun Watson and this added twist with Mayfield, it is not a far-fetched request.

 

Panthers Will Get A Motivated Mayfield

The Panthers will most certainly get a motivated Mayfield eager to take the aggressions he has likely felt over the past few months out on his former team in Week 1.

The terms of the trade were quite lackluster, and he took a pay cut from his guaranteed $18.8 million 2022 salary to make it happen.

Kim Jones suggests that we will see the plant-the-flag Mayfield reminiscent of his Oklahoma days.

This Browns Vs. Panthers game will be talked about for the next three months so though the Mayfield era in Cleveland is officially over (pending the physical), his name will still be in the headlines through September 11.

