Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Trade To Carolina

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Trade To Carolina

By

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The bitter saga between quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns is finally over.

NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport announced a trade that will send the former Heisman Trophy winner to the Carolina Panthers.

Rapoport tweeted, “A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen.”

Speaking of splitting the financials, Mike Garafolo elaborated on the breakdown of expenses.

 

Despite selecting Matt Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Panthers’ depth chart at quarterback remained thin.

Therefore, trading for Mayfield gives them someone who could compete with Sam Darnold for the starting role.

It’s also the change in atmosphere that Mayfield yearned for after being sidelined for Deshaun Watson.

It’s just unfortunate, though, that the Mayfield’s promising start to his career in Cleveland ended up with a trade.

 

Mayfield Getting An Unnecessary Bad Reputation

There have been questions about whether Mayfield can lead a team to victory.

But while he was able to lead the Browns to the playoffs, there are still concerns regarding his long-term viability at the position.

The video that Odell Beckham Sr. made against him might have added to the negative narrative being painted against him.

However, this Twitter user made a case for Mayfield having a memorable tenure with the Browns.

In terms of character, this guy doesn’t see anything wrong with the former Oklahoma standout.

What’s important for Mayfield is that he can finally channel his energy into helping the Panthers, a team that had a promising start but faltered in the end.

Perhaps the football gods made this happen so that Mayfield can keep on displaying his talent and possibly prove his doubters wrong.

But there’s no better script attached to this trade than this one.

Mayfield has that day marked on his calendar and he will seek for payback against his former team.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Browns Fans Continue To Get Excited For Cade York
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22
NFL Insider Shuts Down A New Baker Mayfield Report
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
3 Players Who Would Be Impacted Most by Deshaun Watson’s Suspension

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Fans Continue To Get Excited For Cade York

No more pages to load