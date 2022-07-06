NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Trade To Carolina

The bitter saga between quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns is finally over.

NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport announced a trade that will send the former Heisman Trophy winner to the Carolina Panthers.

A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/xuTLqosmZm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 6, 2022

Speaking of splitting the financials, Mike Garafolo elaborated on the breakdown of expenses.

More: The #Browns will pay Baker Mayfield $10.5 million this season, which means they trimmed over $8 million in cash and salary-cap space. The #Panthers will pay Mayfield ~$5 million. Mayfield agreed to trim ~$3.5 million off his base salary. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 6, 2022

Despite selecting Matt Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Panthers’ depth chart at quarterback remained thin.

Therefore, trading for Mayfield gives them someone who could compete with Sam Darnold for the starting role.

It’s also the change in atmosphere that Mayfield yearned for after being sidelined for Deshaun Watson.

It’s just unfortunate, though, that the Mayfield’s promising start to his career in Cleveland ended up with a trade.

Mayfield Getting An Unnecessary Bad Reputation

There have been questions about whether Mayfield can lead a team to victory.

But while he was able to lead the Browns to the playoffs, there are still concerns regarding his long-term viability at the position.

The video that Odell Beckham Sr. made against him might have added to the negative narrative being painted against him.

However, this Twitter user made a case for Mayfield having a memorable tenure with the Browns.

As Baker Mayfield opens a new chapter in Carolina, I just want to say thank you for the best Browns season of my lifetime. pic.twitter.com/dQ3EcWXBpY — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) July 6, 2022

In terms of character, this guy doesn’t see anything wrong with the former Oklahoma standout.

What is the issue with Baker Mayfield? Doesn’t have addictions? Works too hard? Plays injured too much? — HeavyB (@HeavyB2929) July 5, 2022

What’s important for Mayfield is that he can finally channel his energy into helping the Panthers, a team that had a promising start but faltered in the end.

Perhaps the football gods made this happen so that Mayfield can keep on displaying his talent and possibly prove his doubters wrong.

But there’s no better script attached to this trade than this one.

Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers are scheduled to play the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. Just perfect scheduling. 🍿🍿 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 6, 2022

Mayfield has that day marked on his calendar and he will seek for payback against his former team.