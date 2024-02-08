Browns Nation

Fans React To Browns Statement On Potential New Stadium

Cleveland Browns fans
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

For years, Cleveland Browns fans have gone back and forth regarding a new stadium for the team.

Some believe they desperately need a new home, and others don’t, and the same goes for whether it should have a roof or not.

Most of the time, all talks about a potential new stadium or renovations have taken place behind closed doors behind owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and city authorities.

Recently, the team released a statement regarding all the potential possibilities they’re currently contemplating for the long-term future of the organization.

Needless to say, that prompted plenty of mixed reactions on Twitter.

This comes shortly after the Haslam family finalized a purchase agreement for a 176 acres plot of land in Brookpark, obviously fueling the fire of rumors of a potential new stadium.

The plot of land is near the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Of course, the Haslams have yet to talk about this acquisition and whether they intend it to be the home of a new venue for the team.

Some people believe it could serve as leverage in their negotiations with city officials to pursue a collaborative effort between both parties.

Mayor Justin Bibb has repeatedly talked about his desire to keep the Browns in their current venue, mostly due to financial reasons.

For now, however, it seems like we’ll just have to continue waiting to see what’s going to happen with the stadium, especially considering the fact that the lease for the current venue won’t run out for the next four years.

