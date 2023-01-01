Fans React To Browns Victory Over The Commanders

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Washington Commanders by the score of 24-10 in Week 17 to open the new calendar year of 2023 on a positive note.

Fans were happy especially after swallowing that sour pill of the Ohio State loss just hours before.

Here are the most noteworthy reactions.

Browns Finally Won A Game They Should Have

While it has not always been the case this season, the Browns finally won a game that they were supposed to.

They had a more talented roster than the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints to name a few, but those ended up being losses.

Glad the #Browns put away a team they were supposed to beat. No cause for celebration, it needs to become the new standard starting next season. — Hammer (@BrownsBacker15) January 1, 2023

As Hammer put it:

“Glad the #Browns put away a team they were supposed to beat. No cause for celebration, it needs to become the new standard starting next season.”

That statement is 100% true.

I guess even the blind squirrel can find a nut sometimes. #Browns — Michael Monday™ (@monday40) January 1, 2023

This is a welcome change, and Michael Monday(TM) reacted with a deadpan response.

“I guess even the blind squirrel can find a nut sometimes.”

Brighter Days Are Coming

The Browns really are playing for 2023 at this point.

Deshaun Watson is getting better each week, and the team has improved.

Twitter user @BernienChompz noticed this also and said:

“The future is bright in Berea #Browns”

Most Unusual Post

Tim Cordonnier showed us his Crock Pot pork and sauerkraut meal while noting that the Browns’ win eased the pain of the Buckeyes loss a little bit.

The #Browns start #2023 with a W… tough loss for the #Buckeyes but feel they put respect back behind their name!! 🍻 to the #NewYear pic.twitter.com/A3E5aDqjAR — Tim Cordonnier (@tim_cordonnier) January 1, 2023

Pork and sauerkraut is considered a good luck meal for the New Year so perhaps all Browns fans should be eating this on January 1 every year.