Report: Clowney Clears Concussion Protocol

Among the game-time decisions facing the Cleveland Browns was whether Jadeveon Clowney would be eligible to play in the Week 17 game against the Washington Commanders.

He dealt with an illness this past week and was trying to clear concussion protocol after sitting out the Week 16 game against New Orleans.

Clowney reportedly cleared the protocol on Saturday and is set to take the field on Sunday afternoon.

ICYMI: Jadeveon Clowney clears concussion protocol, makes trip to face #Commanders today; defense and special teams under heavy scrutiny for possible offseason changes: #Browns Insider https://t.co/crA5Hk5Jd1 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 1, 2023

Clowney In 2022

Clowney has played in 11 games and has 11 solo tackles, 2 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.

The Browns are a better team with both Clowney and Myles Garrett on the field so the fact he has overcome illness and the concussion is very good news.

Clowney’s Future With The Browns

Jadeveon Clowney is just one of the soon-to-be free agents that the Browns will need to evaluate and decide if he should be re-signed for 2023.

He signed a 1 year $10 million deal in May.

AP source confirms #Browns have agreement with Jadeveon Clowney on one-year contract worth up to $11 million. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) May 22, 2022

Clowney will turn 30 on February 14, and the biggest issues he has faced in his career have been injuries and durability.

The one and only time that he played an entire season was his Pro Bowl season in 2017 when he recorded a career-high 41 solo tackles and 9.5 sacks.

He is just one of the Browns players looking to finish strong in 2022 for both team and personal reasons.

This could be his final two games in a Browns uniform so hopefully, the Browns defense dominates.

Watch Clowney and the Browns face the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM EST.