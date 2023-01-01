Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Report: Clowney Clears Concussion Protocol

Report: Clowney Clears Concussion Protocol

By

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Among the game-time decisions facing the Cleveland Browns was whether Jadeveon Clowney would be eligible to play in the Week 17 game against the Washington Commanders.

He dealt with an illness this past week and was trying to clear concussion protocol after sitting out the Week 16 game against New Orleans.

Clowney reportedly cleared the protocol on Saturday and is set to take the field on Sunday afternoon.

 

Clowney In 2022

Clowney has played in 11 games and has 11 solo tackles, 2 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.

The Browns are a better team with both Clowney and Myles Garrett on the field so the fact he has overcome illness and the concussion is very good news.

 

Clowney’s Future With The Browns

Jadeveon Clowney is just one of the soon-to-be free agents that the Browns will need to evaluate and decide if he should be re-signed for 2023.

He signed a 1 year $10 million deal in May.

Clowney will turn 30 on February 14, and the biggest issues he has faced in his career have been injuries and durability.

The one and only time that he played an entire season was his Pro Bowl season in 2017 when he recorded a career-high 41 solo tackles and 9.5 sacks.

He is just one of the Browns players looking to finish strong in 2022 for both team and personal reasons.

This could be his final two games in a Browns uniform so hopefully, the Browns defense dominates.

Watch Clowney and the Browns face the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM EST.

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/1/23)

2 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Matchups To Watch In Browns, Commanders Game

19 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Commanders

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Place Another LB On Injured Reserve

20 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Washington Commanders Score Predictions

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/31/22)

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Myles Garrett Comments On His Benching

2 days ago

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

Ex Browns QB Joshua Dobbs Throws First NFL TD

2 days ago

Marcus Mariota #1 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball against Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns after a bobble snap during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Joe Woods Explains Why The Run Defense Has Been Poor

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/30/22)

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Jacksonville Jaguars

Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs Will Get His First Start

3 days ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb Tries To Stay Mum About Peach Bowl

3 days ago

tim couch

Tim Couch's Postworkout Photo Captures Fans' Attention

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/29/22)

3 days ago

cleveland browns

Former Browns Player Signs With The Raiders

4 days ago

Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Get Good News For Sunday's Game

4 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field during the player introductions prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Has A Clear Message For The Washington Commanders

4 days ago

Washington Commanders v New York Giants

Commanders Announce Starting QB Vs. Browns

4 days ago

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Aaron Rodgers Says He Is Rooting For Browns

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/28/22)

4 days ago

Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns fields a kickoff during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

2 Browns Players That Could See Increased Playing Time In Final 2 Games

5 days ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

3 Critical Decisions The Browns Need To Make This Offseason

5 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Next 2 Browns Players In Line For Contract Extensions

5 days ago

Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers defends against Jack Conklin #78 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Was Re-Signing Jack Conklin The Right Move For The Browns?

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/1/23)

No more pages to load