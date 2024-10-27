Fans React To Browns’ Win Over Ravens On Sunday

Any given week a team can win in the NFL and the Cleveland Browns are the latest team to prove that old saying correct as they came up with an improbable 29-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

The Browns entered the matchup as massive home underdogs as the Ravens have been playing some of the best football in the league during the 2024 NFL season.

However, Cleveland looked like an entirely different team with Jameis Winston under center as he was able to inject life into a dismal offense and move the football against the Baltimore defense.

Winston was magical with the football and came up clutch late in the fourth quarter, hitting Cedric Tillman for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown.

Meanwhile, the defense did its job shutting down the Ravens’ run game for the most part and forcing Lamar Jackson to beat them with the pass.

Following the win, fans were beyond ecstatic on social media via the team’s official X account.

“winner winner.”

YESSS SIR GOOD GAME WINSTON — Portersburgh (@PortersBurgh) October 27, 2024

YES! YES! FINALLY!!!!!!!!!! — Erin Barton (@ErinLBarton) October 27, 2024

Fluke ✅️

Didn't beat a real team ✅️

Fraudulent ✅️

Mid ✅️

Overrated ✅️ — PICKETTSBURGH (@Pickettsburgh8) October 27, 2024

Finally 😭 — Pascal Wilpers (@pascalwilpers) October 27, 2024

The Browns hadn’t won a game since their Week 2 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, so fans were understandably happy to see them pick up a victory against a division rival.

While some might argue that Baltimore cost themselves the win after Kyle Hamilton dropped an easy interception that would’ve sealed the game, Cleveland still had to execute down the stretch on both ends.

While the Browns should still seriously consider selling pieces at the deadline, this win at least gives them something to cheer about for once.

