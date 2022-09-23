Fans React To Browns Win Over Steelers

The Cleveland Browns delivered a huge Week 3 victory over AFC North rival Pittsburgh.

The final score was 29 to 17.

Here is how fans reacted to the big win.

1. Brissett Played Well

Jacoby Brissett continues to find his stride.

He found chemistry in repeated passes to Amari Cooper and David Njoku.

His quarterback sneaks have also been valuable for the Browns’ offense to keep the chains moving.

Wow, broadcast just said Jacoby Brissett is 29-for-30 on third-and-1 or fourth-and-1 quarterback sneaks. — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) September 23, 2022

Jacoby Brissett has been absolutely fantastic. He has done more than enough to be 3-0 right now. This man is clearly one of the best 32 QBs in the league and he deserves to be a starting QB somewhere. Really impressive stuff from Jacoby. #Browns — Sam Block (@theblockspot) September 23, 2022

If Jacoby Brissett keeps this up he’ll be loved in Cleveland forever. This is such a critical time for this franchise. #Browns — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) September 23, 2022

2. Chubb Is Great

Jake Trotter noted that Nick Chubb has rushed for 341 yards in three games.

That is the most by a Browns player since Jim Brown in 1963 who rushed for 489 yards.

Nick Chubb has rushed for 341 yards. That's the most through 3 games by a Browns player since Jim Brown in 1963 (489). #Browns @ESPNStatsInfo — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 23, 2022

Chubb is beloved and called “the heart and soul of this team” by one fan.

Chubb is the heart and soul of this team. — MikeyPerk (@mikeyperk) September 23, 2022

Another fan added Chubb is the “best in the NFL”.

He's the best in the #NFL — Shawn Davis (@Shawn216cle) September 23, 2022

Browns take down the Steelers at home, 29-17 💪 Jacoby Brissett: 21-31, 220 YD, 2 TDs Nick Chubb: 22 rush, 113 YD, 1 TD pic.twitter.com/2GngmFEOEr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 23, 2022

3. It Was A Nail Biter

Debra Palermo echoed what all Browns fans were feeling.

This was a close and tense game that no one exactly knew how it would turn out until the final play.

Good Lord I was on pins and needles and sweating bullets until the clock hit ZERO! 😳🥵🙏🏼🙌🏼🎉 #Browns #BrownsWin #PITvsCLE #ClevelandBrowns https://t.co/zKBesmz7RH — Debra Palermo (@debrapalermo) September 23, 2022

The hashtag #Brownswin went viral.

But before the victory became official, fans were stressed out.

Well I just stress-ate an entire bag of animal crackers expecting another @Browns disaster in Q 4. #browns win #browns win. Onward to Victory Friday! #brownstwittter #PITvsCLE — Martha Alikacem (@MarthaAlikacem) September 23, 2022

4. Victory Came At A Cost

Everyone is concerned about the injured players.

Hope our LB injuries aren’t bad! #Browns — DSD (@livethedream_68) September 23, 2022

LT Jedrick Wills, DT Taven Bryan, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and LB Anthony Walker Jr. went down in the game.

Most concerning is Walker who required a cart to get off the field.

In pregame warmups, S Ronnie Harrison was injured and did not play.

#Browns safety Ronnie Harrison is officially out with a hamstring injury he suffered in a pregame workout according to @TomPelissero Let's see if #Steelers take advantage of this — Angela Miele (@Angelamiele811) September 23, 2022

Fans hope for the best but are already lamenting these significant early-season injuries.

5. Victory Friday Feels Great

After Victory Monday was snatched away in the late seconds of the Week 2 New York Jets game, Victory Friday is a great feeling.

Didn't get a Victory Monday but I'm happy as you know what to get a Victory Friday!!! #Browns — SPEAK YOUR TRUTH!!! (@CleveBrown4Ever) September 23, 2022

Another fan noted that the Cleveland Guardians also won on Thursday (bringing their magic number to 5) so it is a double Victory Friday.

Both the Guardians and Browns are in first place.

Beating the Steelers is always a thrill and showing this image of the last Browns victory over the Steelers in January 2021 never gets old either.