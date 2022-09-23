Browns Nation

Fans React To Browns Win Over Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns delivered a huge Week 3 victory over AFC North rival Pittsburgh.

The final score was 29 to 17.

Here is how fans reacted to the big win.

 

1. Brissett Played Well

Jacoby Brissett continues to find his stride.

He found chemistry in repeated passes to Amari Cooper and David Njoku.

His quarterback sneaks have also been valuable for the Browns’ offense to keep the chains moving.

 

2. Chubb Is Great

Jake Trotter noted that Nick Chubb has rushed for 341 yards in three games.

That is the most by a Browns player since Jim Brown in 1963 who rushed for 489 yards.

Chubb is beloved and called “the heart and soul of this team” by one fan.

Another fan added Chubb is the “best in the NFL”.

 

3. It Was A Nail Biter

Debra Palermo echoed what all Browns fans were feeling.

This was a close and tense game that no one exactly knew how it would turn out until the final play.

The hashtag #Brownswin went viral.

But before the victory became official, fans were stressed out.

 

4. Victory Came At A Cost

Everyone is concerned about the injured players.

LT Jedrick Wills, DT Taven Bryan, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and LB Anthony Walker Jr. went down in the game.

Most concerning is Walker who required a cart to get off the field.

In pregame warmups, S Ronnie Harrison was injured and did not play.

Fans hope for the best but are already lamenting these significant early-season injuries.

 

5. Victory Friday Feels Great

After Victory Monday was snatched away in the late seconds of the Week 2 New York Jets game, Victory Friday is a great feeling.

Another fan noted that the Cleveland Guardians also won on Thursday (bringing their magic number to 5) so it is a double Victory Friday.

Both the Guardians and Browns are in first place.

Beating the Steelers is always a thrill and showing this image of the last Browns victory over the Steelers in January 2021 never gets old either.

 

